Recent Release, "My Name Is Thea, Just Plain Thea," from Newman Springs Publishing Author Thea, Offers Candid Reflections on Navigating Life with Faith and Resilience
Boston, MA, July 06, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Thea has completed a new book, "My Name Is Thea, Just Plain Thea: The Tale of a Half Journey of Madness, Mayhem, and Triumphs," which invites readers to walk alongside her as she pauses mid-life to reflect on the winding roads she has traveled. Through honest storytelling, she shares how some paths led to devastating setbacks while others opened doors to remarkable victories, all while discovering her true purpose and identity in this world.
Born and raised in Massachusetts, Thea brings her authentic voice as a creative soul deeply connected to the arts, nature, and people. Working as an early childhood educator and art teacher, she channels her passion for learning and growth into everything she pursues. Her willingness to embrace challenges and continually evolve her talents infuses her narrative with genuine warmth and vulnerability that resonates with readers seeking connection.
In "My Name Is Thea, Just Plain Thea," readers will discover how divine guidance, family bonds, and unexpected kindness from strangers sustained her through trials and triumphs alike. The themes of self-discovery, spiritual faith, and personal healing create an emotionally rich tapestry that encourages others to examine their own journeys with renewed perspective and hope.
"Through sharing the peaks and valleys of my journey so far, I hope to inspire others to recognize they are never truly alone in their struggles and that every experience—the joyful and the painful—serves a greater purpose," said Thea.
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Thea's introspective work provides readers with solace and encouragement during their own life transitions. Her reflective narrative demonstrates the transformative power of pausing to understand oneself before moving forward.
Readers who wish to experience this uplifting work can purchase "My Name Is Thea, Just Plain Thea" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.newmanspringspublishing.com.
Born and raised in Massachusetts, Thea brings her authentic voice as a creative soul deeply connected to the arts, nature, and people. Working as an early childhood educator and art teacher, she channels her passion for learning and growth into everything she pursues. Her willingness to embrace challenges and continually evolve her talents infuses her narrative with genuine warmth and vulnerability that resonates with readers seeking connection.
In "My Name Is Thea, Just Plain Thea," readers will discover how divine guidance, family bonds, and unexpected kindness from strangers sustained her through trials and triumphs alike. The themes of self-discovery, spiritual faith, and personal healing create an emotionally rich tapestry that encourages others to examine their own journeys with renewed perspective and hope.
"Through sharing the peaks and valleys of my journey so far, I hope to inspire others to recognize they are never truly alone in their struggles and that every experience—the joyful and the painful—serves a greater purpose," said Thea.
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Thea's introspective work provides readers with solace and encouragement during their own life transitions. Her reflective narrative demonstrates the transformative power of pausing to understand oneself before moving forward.
Readers who wish to experience this uplifting work can purchase "My Name Is Thea, Just Plain Thea" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.newmanspringspublishing.com.
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Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
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