Recent Release, "Eazy Times," from Newman Springs Publishing Author Eric Mondres, Explores Whether a Self-Identified Psychopath Can Choose Ethics and Forge Connection
Venice, FL, July 06, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Eric Mondres has completed a new book, "Eazy Times," a gripping psychological thriller that traces the extraordinary journey of Ezekiel Daniel Danvers—known as Eazy—from a troubled childhood through adolescence into adulthood. The narrative delves into a life marked by trauma, complex family dynamics, and an unwavering pursuit of justice. As readers follow Eazy's evolution, they encounter a protagonist grappling with the fundamental question: can someone who believes he is a psychopath overcome his urges, make ethical choices, and achieve authentic connection with others?
With a distinguished career spanning government relations, finance, and public policy, Eric Mondres brings analytical rigor and deep human insight to his debut work. His background as senior vice president and director at the Federal Home Loan Bank of Atlanta, where he navigated intricate stakeholder environments and advanced mission-driven objectives, informs the novel's exploration of power, responsibility, and moral choice. This experience in bridging complex institutional and personal interests enriches the psychological depth of his storytelling.
"Eazy Times" examines resilience, psychological struggle, and the confrontation of evil through an unflinching lens. The novel weaves together personal growth, crime investigation, and the search for identity, asking whether redemption is possible for those who fear they may be fundamentally broken. Readers will discover a haunting meditation on what it means to be human, whether our darker impulses define us, and if genuine transformation can emerge from the darkest corners of the human psyche.
"Writing Eazy's story allowed me to explore the boundary between nature and choice," said Mondres. "I wanted to create a character whose internal struggles mirror the moral questions we all face: can we transcend our limitations, and what does it truly mean to connect with another person?"
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Eric Mondres's compelling work offers readers an unforgettable exploration of the human conscience. The novel challenges assumptions about morality, identity, and the possibility of redemption in ways that will linger long after the final page.
Readers who wish to experience this suspenseful work can purchase "Eazy Times" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.newmanspringspublishing.com.
With a distinguished career spanning government relations, finance, and public policy, Eric Mondres brings analytical rigor and deep human insight to his debut work. His background as senior vice president and director at the Federal Home Loan Bank of Atlanta, where he navigated intricate stakeholder environments and advanced mission-driven objectives, informs the novel's exploration of power, responsibility, and moral choice. This experience in bridging complex institutional and personal interests enriches the psychological depth of his storytelling.
"Eazy Times" examines resilience, psychological struggle, and the confrontation of evil through an unflinching lens. The novel weaves together personal growth, crime investigation, and the search for identity, asking whether redemption is possible for those who fear they may be fundamentally broken. Readers will discover a haunting meditation on what it means to be human, whether our darker impulses define us, and if genuine transformation can emerge from the darkest corners of the human psyche.
"Writing Eazy's story allowed me to explore the boundary between nature and choice," said Mondres. "I wanted to create a character whose internal struggles mirror the moral questions we all face: can we transcend our limitations, and what does it truly mean to connect with another person?"
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Eric Mondres's compelling work offers readers an unforgettable exploration of the human conscience. The novel challenges assumptions about morality, identity, and the possibility of redemption in ways that will linger long after the final page.
Readers who wish to experience this suspenseful work can purchase "Eazy Times" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.newmanspringspublishing.com.
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Newman Springs PublishingContact
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www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
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