Recent Release, "A Horse's Story," from Newman Springs Publishing Author Teresa Sementa, Follows a Playful Horse Through an Unexpectedly Challenging Day
Manasquan, NJ, July 06, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Teresa Sementa has completed a new book, "A Horse's Story," a charming tale that follows a spirited equine protagonist whose day takes an unexpected turn. When obstacles arise and circumstances become difficult, readers will discover how this lovable character finds resilience and hope. The narrative captures the essence of childhood wonder while addressing the very real emotions children experience when things don't go according to plan.
As a devoted pediatric speech-language pathologist, Teresa brings authentic insight into how children process emotions and navigate challenges. Her professional background informs every page, ensuring the story resonates with young readers and their caregivers alike. Beyond her fulfilling career, she is a devoted wife and mother who draws inspiration from her family's everyday adventures, infusing her work with genuine warmth and relatability.
Alongside charming illustrations done by the author’s child, "A Horse's Story" explores themes of perseverance and emotional resilience, reminding young readers that difficult moments are temporary and that brighter days await. Through this heartwarming narrative, children will learn valuable lessons about coping with adversity while adults will appreciate the thoughtful approach to childhood development. The story stakes are personal and intimate—they matter to anyone who has ever felt discouraged—and readers will emerge with renewed hope and perspective.
"I wanted to create a story that validates children's feelings while gently reassuring them that challenges are manageable and that happiness can return even after tough times," said Sementa.
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Teresa Sementa's uplifting work offers parents and educators a meaningful tool for discussing emotions with children. This story plants seeds of optimism that will blossom in young hearts for years to come.
Readers who wish to experience this sweet tale can purchase "A Horse's Story" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.newmanspringspublishing.com.
As a devoted pediatric speech-language pathologist, Teresa brings authentic insight into how children process emotions and navigate challenges. Her professional background informs every page, ensuring the story resonates with young readers and their caregivers alike. Beyond her fulfilling career, she is a devoted wife and mother who draws inspiration from her family's everyday adventures, infusing her work with genuine warmth and relatability.
Alongside charming illustrations done by the author’s child, "A Horse's Story" explores themes of perseverance and emotional resilience, reminding young readers that difficult moments are temporary and that brighter days await. Through this heartwarming narrative, children will learn valuable lessons about coping with adversity while adults will appreciate the thoughtful approach to childhood development. The story stakes are personal and intimate—they matter to anyone who has ever felt discouraged—and readers will emerge with renewed hope and perspective.
"I wanted to create a story that validates children's feelings while gently reassuring them that challenges are manageable and that happiness can return even after tough times," said Sementa.
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Teresa Sementa's uplifting work offers parents and educators a meaningful tool for discussing emotions with children. This story plants seeds of optimism that will blossom in young hearts for years to come.
Readers who wish to experience this sweet tale can purchase "A Horse's Story" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.newmanspringspublishing.com.
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Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
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