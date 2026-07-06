Recent Release, "Golden" from Newman Springs Publishing Author Dana Jesko Offers Practical Strategies to Strengthen Bonds and Deepen Marital Connection
Cleveland Heights, OH, July 06, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Dana Jesko has completed a new book, "Golden: A Guide to Having a Successful Marriage," a down-to-earth resource designed for couples seeking to build lasting love through intentional action. Drawing from her own extensive personal experience, Jesko provides simple, actionable strategies that address the core elements of thriving marriages: communication, trust, and genuine understanding. Rather than offering idealistic platitudes, this guide grounds itself in the real challenges and victories that define long-term relationships.
As a devoted wife of twenty-three years, Jesko brings authentic credibility to her work. She previously authored Poetic Thoughts, an inspirational collection of poetry, and now channels her gift for meaningful expression into this self-help resource. Jesko's faith-centered approach emphasizes that with God at the center, along with understanding and dedication, any marriage can be restored and strengthened. Her philosophy reflects a deep belief in commitment and the transformative power of patience and grace.
"Golden" explores the themes of intentionality, resilience, and spiritual grounding that form the foundation of enduring partnerships. Readers will discover that trials in marriage become opportunities for enlightenment and growth rather than signs of failure. Through relatable insights and transparent guidance, Jesko demonstrates that the stakes of marriage—building something beautiful and lasting—are worth the effort. Those who engage with this work will learn how to weather storms, celebrate victories, and ask the right questions when facing difficulty.
"My hope is that every couple who reads 'Golden' will recognize that their marriage story is still being written, and the best chapters may be yet to come," said Jesko.
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Dana Jesko's comprehensive work equips readers with practical tools to strengthen their relationships. This guide empowers couples to build marriages rooted in love, respect, and intentional growth.
Readers who wish to experience this transformative work can purchase "Golden" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.newmanspringspublishing.com.
As a devoted wife of twenty-three years, Jesko brings authentic credibility to her work. She previously authored Poetic Thoughts, an inspirational collection of poetry, and now channels her gift for meaningful expression into this self-help resource. Jesko's faith-centered approach emphasizes that with God at the center, along with understanding and dedication, any marriage can be restored and strengthened. Her philosophy reflects a deep belief in commitment and the transformative power of patience and grace.
"Golden" explores the themes of intentionality, resilience, and spiritual grounding that form the foundation of enduring partnerships. Readers will discover that trials in marriage become opportunities for enlightenment and growth rather than signs of failure. Through relatable insights and transparent guidance, Jesko demonstrates that the stakes of marriage—building something beautiful and lasting—are worth the effort. Those who engage with this work will learn how to weather storms, celebrate victories, and ask the right questions when facing difficulty.
"My hope is that every couple who reads 'Golden' will recognize that their marriage story is still being written, and the best chapters may be yet to come," said Jesko.
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Dana Jesko's comprehensive work equips readers with practical tools to strengthen their relationships. This guide empowers couples to build marriages rooted in love, respect, and intentional growth.
Readers who wish to experience this transformative work can purchase "Golden" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.newmanspringspublishing.com.
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Newman Springs PublishingContact
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www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
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