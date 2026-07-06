Recent Release, "Being in Wild Places," from Newman Springs Publishing Author Walter Gove, Explores the Complexities of Navigating Problematic Behaviors & Personal Crises
Boulder, UT, July 06, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Walter Gove has completed a new book, "Being in Wild Places" that examines two distinct frameworks for understanding and responding to challenging behaviors. The drug abuse perspective focuses on stopping and preventing problematic acts, while the nervous breakdown view centers on the breakdown that occurs when one struggles to handle necessary obligations and the need for treatment and psychiatric support. These contrasting accounts provide very different explanations of what happened and how it should be addressed.
As an emeritus professor of sociology at Vanderbilt University, Gove brings a wealth of expertise to this deeply personal exploration. The book also highlights how relationships with friends and family are fundamental to one's identity, and the importance of developing empathy and understanding their experiences, even when perspectives conflict.
"Writing this book allowed me to see things from different angles and gain a deeper appreciation for the grief and emotions my loved ones were going through," said author Walter Gove. "Even when people have a different set of beliefs, they can still share the same goal of helping one another through difficult times."
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Walter Gove's insightful work provides a thoughtful, nuanced look at navigating personal crises. This reflective memoir offers readers a powerful opportunity to consider alternative approaches to supporting those in need.
Readers who wish to experience this moving work can purchase "Being in Wild Places" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.newmanspringspublishing.com.
As an emeritus professor of sociology at Vanderbilt University, Gove brings a wealth of expertise to this deeply personal exploration. The book also highlights how relationships with friends and family are fundamental to one's identity, and the importance of developing empathy and understanding their experiences, even when perspectives conflict.
"Writing this book allowed me to see things from different angles and gain a deeper appreciation for the grief and emotions my loved ones were going through," said author Walter Gove. "Even when people have a different set of beliefs, they can still share the same goal of helping one another through difficult times."
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Walter Gove's insightful work provides a thoughtful, nuanced look at navigating personal crises. This reflective memoir offers readers a powerful opportunity to consider alternative approaches to supporting those in need.
Readers who wish to experience this moving work can purchase "Being in Wild Places" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.newmanspringspublishing.com.
Contact
Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
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