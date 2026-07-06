Recent Release, "Mr. Winston and the Healing Castle," Invites Readers Into a Sanctuary Where a Wise Cat Becomes an Instrument of Profound Emotional Restoration
San Francisco, CA, July 06, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Dr. Teri Delane and Stephany Welch have completed a new book, "Mr. Winston and the Healing Castle," that introduces young readers to a striped cat whose quiet presence transforms lives within the castle's walls. The story unfolds in a space where safety is paramount, where a child's deepest wounds can finally begin to mend, and where an intuitive feline companion understands the language of heartache without ever speaking a word. This is a narrative crafted for the specific needs of children navigating trauma, grief, or loss—a tender exploration of how comfort can arrive in the most unexpected forms.
With over twenty-seven years of experience working alongside young people who have endured trauma and instability, Dr. Delane has dedicated her career to fostering radical love and community healing. Stephany Welch has joined her in this vital mission, bringing creativity and compassionate care to the educational spaces they shepherd together. Their combined dedication to seeing and restoring children has infused every page of this work, making it both authentic and deeply attuned to the real struggles young people face.
"Mr. Winston and the Healing Castle" explores the transformative power of unconditional acceptance and the redemptive role animals can play in our emotional recovery. Readers will discover that healing is not abstract but tangible: felt in a cat's purr, witnessed in shared laughter, and experienced through the safety of being truly understood. The book serves as both a reassurance for children who have felt alone and a compassionate resource for adults searching for the language to comfort them through their darkest moments.
"Every child deserves to know they are safe, that their feelings matter, and that healing is possible," said the authors. "Mr. Winston is our way of whispering that truth into the hearts of children who need to hear it most."
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Dr. Teri Delane and Stephany Welch's nurturing work offers solace and understanding to readers navigating emotional hardship. This book serves as a soft landing place for any child who has felt abandoned and any parent or caregiver yearning to bridge the gap between pain and hope.
Readers who wish to experience this restorative work can purchase "Mr. Winston and the Healing Castle" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.newmanspringspublishing.com.
With over twenty-seven years of experience working alongside young people who have endured trauma and instability, Dr. Delane has dedicated her career to fostering radical love and community healing. Stephany Welch has joined her in this vital mission, bringing creativity and compassionate care to the educational spaces they shepherd together. Their combined dedication to seeing and restoring children has infused every page of this work, making it both authentic and deeply attuned to the real struggles young people face.
"Mr. Winston and the Healing Castle" explores the transformative power of unconditional acceptance and the redemptive role animals can play in our emotional recovery. Readers will discover that healing is not abstract but tangible: felt in a cat's purr, witnessed in shared laughter, and experienced through the safety of being truly understood. The book serves as both a reassurance for children who have felt alone and a compassionate resource for adults searching for the language to comfort them through their darkest moments.
"Every child deserves to know they are safe, that their feelings matter, and that healing is possible," said the authors. "Mr. Winston is our way of whispering that truth into the hearts of children who need to hear it most."
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Dr. Teri Delane and Stephany Welch's nurturing work offers solace and understanding to readers navigating emotional hardship. This book serves as a soft landing place for any child who has felt abandoned and any parent or caregiver yearning to bridge the gap between pain and hope.
Readers who wish to experience this restorative work can purchase "Mr. Winston and the Healing Castle" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.newmanspringspublishing.com.
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Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
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