Yvonne Estrata’s New Book, "From Darkness to Life Eternal," is a Stirring Memoir Exploring the Author’s Ancestry, Struggles, Triumphs, and Her Relationship with Her Faith
La Crosse, WI, July 06, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Yvonne Estrata, a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who makes her home in La Crosse, Wisconsin, has completed her most recent book, “From Darkness to Life Eternal”: a poignant account that chronicles the author’s life story, including the struggles and triumphs that have come to define her, as well as her spiritual journey.
“This book is about my autobiography and who I am, where I come from, my life story, my ancestors, my cultural identity as a Black Woman of Color,” writes Estrata. “I came from an abusive home—physical, psychological, and sexual abuse.”
“My grandparents, the late Will Graham and the late Clara Jackson, were born in the late 1800s. They worked for free and for a roof over their heads.”
“They were sharecroppers and picked cotton out on the fields on the plantation for $3 a week and sometimes nothing. They starved for meats and breads a lot. They planted a garden and made their own clothes. They went without shoes, electricity, TV, and air-conditioning or fans in the summer times. There was no light, and they used a woodstove to cook their food. They had outdoor bathrooms. They were very spiritual.”
“This book is about slavery times and Mississippi.”
Published by Fulton Books, Yvonne Estrata’s book is sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life as the author bears her very soul, weaving an intimate tapestry of her life and cultural background. Deeply personal and emotionally candid, “From Darkness to Life Eternal” will keep the pages turning, leaving a lasting impression long after the final chapter.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “From Darkness to Life Eternal” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
“This book is about my autobiography and who I am, where I come from, my life story, my ancestors, my cultural identity as a Black Woman of Color,” writes Estrata. “I came from an abusive home—physical, psychological, and sexual abuse.”
“My grandparents, the late Will Graham and the late Clara Jackson, were born in the late 1800s. They worked for free and for a roof over their heads.”
“They were sharecroppers and picked cotton out on the fields on the plantation for $3 a week and sometimes nothing. They starved for meats and breads a lot. They planted a garden and made their own clothes. They went without shoes, electricity, TV, and air-conditioning or fans in the summer times. There was no light, and they used a woodstove to cook their food. They had outdoor bathrooms. They were very spiritual.”
“This book is about slavery times and Mississippi.”
Published by Fulton Books, Yvonne Estrata’s book is sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life as the author bears her very soul, weaving an intimate tapestry of her life and cultural background. Deeply personal and emotionally candid, “From Darkness to Life Eternal” will keep the pages turning, leaving a lasting impression long after the final chapter.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “From Darkness to Life Eternal” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
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