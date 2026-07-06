Recent Release, "Blue Berry Blue Jay," from Fulton Books Author Lena Bee, Explores How Families Navigate Grief with Resilience and Love
Saint Paul, MN, July 06, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Lena Bee has completed a new book, "Blue Berry Blue Jay," a tenderhearted tale set in a cozy nest where Blue Flax and Blue Sky eagerly await the hatching of their four eggs. When one egg tragically falls to the ground, their initial joy transforms into sorrow. Illustrated by Marina Trapanese, this story is not one of despair—it is a testament to how families can support one another through heartache and emerge stronger together.
As an award-winning author and expert in early childhood education, Lena Bee brings her decades of experience directly to her storytelling. Her background as both an early childhood teacher and center director informs every page, crafting narratives that speak to young hearts while equipping educators and parents with tools for meaningful conversations. Recognized internationally for her work on social-emotional development and adverse childhood experiences, Lena writes with poetic grace, making complex emotions accessible to children preparing for kindergarten and beyond.
"Blue Berry Blue Jay" addresses profound themes with age-appropriate sensitivity, teaching young readers about loss, compassion, and the enduring strength of family bonds. Through the journey of the remaining hatchlings, children will discover that while grief is real, so is the capacity of loved ones to hold us through it. This beautifully illustrated work invites reflection and opens doors for meaningful dialogue about emotions that children experience but may struggle to name.
"I believe stories have the power to help children process their feelings and understand that they are never alone," said the author. "Through 'Blue Berry Blue Jay,' I hope families find comfort and courage to talk about loss together."
Published by Fulton Books, Lena Bee’s compassionate work provides parents, teachers, and caregivers with a gentle gateway to discussing difficult emotions with young children. This story nurtures emotional intelligence and validates the full spectrum of feelings children encounter as they grow.
Readers who wish to experience this touching work can purchase "Blue Berry Blue Jay" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
About Fulton Books:
Fulton Books is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.fultonbooks.com.
As an award-winning author and expert in early childhood education, Lena Bee brings her decades of experience directly to her storytelling. Her background as both an early childhood teacher and center director informs every page, crafting narratives that speak to young hearts while equipping educators and parents with tools for meaningful conversations. Recognized internationally for her work on social-emotional development and adverse childhood experiences, Lena writes with poetic grace, making complex emotions accessible to children preparing for kindergarten and beyond.
"Blue Berry Blue Jay" addresses profound themes with age-appropriate sensitivity, teaching young readers about loss, compassion, and the enduring strength of family bonds. Through the journey of the remaining hatchlings, children will discover that while grief is real, so is the capacity of loved ones to hold us through it. This beautifully illustrated work invites reflection and opens doors for meaningful dialogue about emotions that children experience but may struggle to name.
"I believe stories have the power to help children process their feelings and understand that they are never alone," said the author. "Through 'Blue Berry Blue Jay,' I hope families find comfort and courage to talk about loss together."
Published by Fulton Books, Lena Bee’s compassionate work provides parents, teachers, and caregivers with a gentle gateway to discussing difficult emotions with young children. This story nurtures emotional intelligence and validates the full spectrum of feelings children encounter as they grow.
Readers who wish to experience this touching work can purchase "Blue Berry Blue Jay" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
About Fulton Books:
Fulton Books is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.fultonbooks.com.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
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