Recent Release, "Melli Mouse Learns to Read," from Fulton Books Author Jill Coffin, Follows a Young Mouse Discovering Reading with Her Grandmother's Help
Saint Charles, IL, July 06, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Jill Coffin has completed a new book, "Melli Mouse Learns to Read," a charming story that speaks to a universal childhood concern: the fear of falling behind in literacy. When Melli Mouse begins to worry that she can't yet read, her Grandma Mouse steps in with patience and encouragement, teaching her the phonics and decoding skills she needs to blossom into a confident reader. This endearing narrative transforms a common anxiety into an empowering journey, offering both entertainment and practical learning opportunities.
As a former elementary educator, Coffin brings authentic insight into how children develop literacy skills and what motivates them to embrace reading. Her years in the classroom taught her that sparking a love of learning was far more valuable than any single lesson, and that philosophy infuses every page of her work. Now a mother of three and author of Bean and Monkey, she understands the partnership between educators, parents, and children in fostering academic growth. A graduate of California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo with a BA in Speech Communication, Coffin combines her educational background with her genuine warmth to create stories that resonate across different learning environments.
"Melli Mouse Learns to Read" serves multiple purposes for its young audience and their caregivers. Beyond its delightful narrative, the book functions as an interactive tool for children and adults to practice reading together, making it invaluable whether enjoyed purely for its sweet storyline, used in classroom settings, or employed as a guide by parents and guardians supporting their children's literacy development. Young learners will discover that struggle and persistence lead to achievement, while caregivers gain a heartfelt resource to encourage confidence during those crucial early reading stages.
"I wrote this story because I wanted children to know that learning to read is a gift that unfolds at its own pace," said author Jill Coffin. "With patience and encouragement from those who love us, we can all become readers."
Published by Fulton Books, Jill Coffin's touching work provides both entertainment and practical support for young readers developing their literacy skills. This book will surely become a treasured favorite in homes and classrooms everywhere.
Readers who wish to experience this delightful work can purchase "Melli Mouse Learns to Read" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
About Fulton Books:
Fulton Books is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.fultonbooks.com.
As a former elementary educator, Coffin brings authentic insight into how children develop literacy skills and what motivates them to embrace reading. Her years in the classroom taught her that sparking a love of learning was far more valuable than any single lesson, and that philosophy infuses every page of her work. Now a mother of three and author of Bean and Monkey, she understands the partnership between educators, parents, and children in fostering academic growth. A graduate of California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo with a BA in Speech Communication, Coffin combines her educational background with her genuine warmth to create stories that resonate across different learning environments.
"Melli Mouse Learns to Read" serves multiple purposes for its young audience and their caregivers. Beyond its delightful narrative, the book functions as an interactive tool for children and adults to practice reading together, making it invaluable whether enjoyed purely for its sweet storyline, used in classroom settings, or employed as a guide by parents and guardians supporting their children's literacy development. Young learners will discover that struggle and persistence lead to achievement, while caregivers gain a heartfelt resource to encourage confidence during those crucial early reading stages.
"I wrote this story because I wanted children to know that learning to read is a gift that unfolds at its own pace," said author Jill Coffin. "With patience and encouragement from those who love us, we can all become readers."
Published by Fulton Books, Jill Coffin's touching work provides both entertainment and practical support for young readers developing their literacy skills. This book will surely become a treasured favorite in homes and classrooms everywhere.
Readers who wish to experience this delightful work can purchase "Melli Mouse Learns to Read" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
About Fulton Books:
Fulton Books is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.fultonbooks.com.
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Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
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