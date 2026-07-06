Recent Release, "Rest Stop," from Fulton Books Author Rajnish Raj, Follows a College Student Decoding Mysterious Visions to Rescue Her Vanished Best Friend
Los Angeles, CA, July 06, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Rajnish Raj has completed a new book, titled, "Rest Stop," a gripping narrative that follows Maddie, an ordinary college student whose life takes an extraordinary turn when her closest friend Lory disappears without a trace. As Maddie struggles to cope with this devastating loss, she begins experiencing vivid nightmares that seem to offer cryptic guidance. The central question that propels the story forward is whether these haunting dreams are mere manifestations of her anxiety or genuine clues leading her toward the truth about Lory's disappearance.
The author's creative vision was born from her own nocturnal experiences. Growing up, Rajnish Raj endured recurring nightmares of being pursued through a rest stop: unsettling visions that might have consumed her with fear. Instead of allowing these dark dreams to paralyze her, she embraced them as a catalyst for storytelling. Rather than dismissing them as mere psychological noise, she meticulously wrote down each disturbing detail, discovering in the process that her nightmares possessed a strange narrative power. This transformative approach to her subconscious experiences awakened a fervent passion for writing that would ultimately reshape her life.
"Rest Stop" crafts a suspenseful exploration of intuition, loss, and the blurred boundaries between the conscious and unconscious mind. Readers will discover a page-turning mystery where every nightmare carries weight, where symbolism intertwines with reality, and where Maddie must decide whether to trust her instincts or dismiss them as psychological echoes. The stakes intensify as she races against time, knowing that the answers she seeks might be hidden within the surreal landscapes of her own sleeping mind.
"The nightmares that once terrified me became the foundation for this story," said Raj. "I wanted to explore what happens when we stop running from our fears and start listening to what they might be telling us. Maddie's journey is ultimately about finding courage in the most unexpected places—within ourselves."
Published by Fulton Books, Rajnish Raj's riveting work offers readers an immersive blend of psychological suspense and emotional depth. This novel will resonate with anyone who has ever questioned the significance of their dreams or felt the desperate need to save someone they love.
Readers who wish to experience this engrossing work can purchase "Rest Stop" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
About Fulton Books:
Fulton Books is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.fultonbooks.com.
The author's creative vision was born from her own nocturnal experiences. Growing up, Rajnish Raj endured recurring nightmares of being pursued through a rest stop: unsettling visions that might have consumed her with fear. Instead of allowing these dark dreams to paralyze her, she embraced them as a catalyst for storytelling. Rather than dismissing them as mere psychological noise, she meticulously wrote down each disturbing detail, discovering in the process that her nightmares possessed a strange narrative power. This transformative approach to her subconscious experiences awakened a fervent passion for writing that would ultimately reshape her life.
"Rest Stop" crafts a suspenseful exploration of intuition, loss, and the blurred boundaries between the conscious and unconscious mind. Readers will discover a page-turning mystery where every nightmare carries weight, where symbolism intertwines with reality, and where Maddie must decide whether to trust her instincts or dismiss them as psychological echoes. The stakes intensify as she races against time, knowing that the answers she seeks might be hidden within the surreal landscapes of her own sleeping mind.
"The nightmares that once terrified me became the foundation for this story," said Raj. "I wanted to explore what happens when we stop running from our fears and start listening to what they might be telling us. Maddie's journey is ultimately about finding courage in the most unexpected places—within ourselves."
Published by Fulton Books, Rajnish Raj's riveting work offers readers an immersive blend of psychological suspense and emotional depth. This novel will resonate with anyone who has ever questioned the significance of their dreams or felt the desperate need to save someone they love.
Readers who wish to experience this engrossing work can purchase "Rest Stop" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
About Fulton Books:
Fulton Books is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.fultonbooks.com.
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www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
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