Recent Release, "Healing-Empowered Alternative Poems (HEAP)," from Fulton Books Author Donna Jean Johnson Chronicles a Transformative Journey of Self-Discovery
Baton Rouge, LA, July 06, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Donna Jean Johnson has completed a new book, "Healing-Empowered Alternative Poems (HEAP)," a collection that weaves together intimate reflections from her path toward wholeness. Through verse, she captures both luminous and shadowed moments—experiences before and after her healing journey began. Johnson's work serves as a testament to the profound changes that unfold when someone commits to understanding themselves more deeply, whether through professional coaching, therapeutic guidance, or spiritual introspection.
Born in the rural landscape of Independence, Louisiana, Johnson brings authenticity to every page. After earning her Bachelor of Science in Computer Science from Southern University in Baton Rouge, she devoted over three decades to her career as an Information Technology Developer before retiring in January 2024. Her life reflects the values she advocates in her writing: dedication, faith, and the courage to pursue one's authentic aspirations. Active within her church community at Greater Allen Chapel African Methodist Episcopal Church, Johnson demonstrates through her example that transformation is achievable at any season of life.
"Healing-Empowered Alternative Poems (HEAP)" invites readers to witness the emotional landscape of genuine growth. Johnson explores the universal themes of resilience, self-worth, and the courage required to invest in one's own becoming. Her verses encourage others navigating similar passages to understand that seeking support is not weakness but strength. Through candid storytelling and reflective language, readers will discover affirmation that their own aspirations, no matter how unconventional, deserve pursuit and that meaningful change begins when we choose to act today rather than postpone until tomorrow.
"These poems represent the woman I've become through intentional healing and self-awareness," said Johnson. "I hope my words inspire others to embrace their own transformation and understand that it's never too late to dream and achieve."
Published by Fulton Books, Donna Jean Johnson's transformative work empowers readers to prioritize their healing and pursue authentic self-discovery. Her poetry affirms that investing in oneself creates a ripple effect of positive change that extends far beyond personal boundaries.
Readers who wish to experience this affirming work can purchase "Healing-Empowered Alternative Poems (HEAP)" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
About Fulton Books:
Fulton Books is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.fultonbooks.com.
Born in the rural landscape of Independence, Louisiana, Johnson brings authenticity to every page. After earning her Bachelor of Science in Computer Science from Southern University in Baton Rouge, she devoted over three decades to her career as an Information Technology Developer before retiring in January 2024. Her life reflects the values she advocates in her writing: dedication, faith, and the courage to pursue one's authentic aspirations. Active within her church community at Greater Allen Chapel African Methodist Episcopal Church, Johnson demonstrates through her example that transformation is achievable at any season of life.
"Healing-Empowered Alternative Poems (HEAP)" invites readers to witness the emotional landscape of genuine growth. Johnson explores the universal themes of resilience, self-worth, and the courage required to invest in one's own becoming. Her verses encourage others navigating similar passages to understand that seeking support is not weakness but strength. Through candid storytelling and reflective language, readers will discover affirmation that their own aspirations, no matter how unconventional, deserve pursuit and that meaningful change begins when we choose to act today rather than postpone until tomorrow.
"These poems represent the woman I've become through intentional healing and self-awareness," said Johnson. "I hope my words inspire others to embrace their own transformation and understand that it's never too late to dream and achieve."
Published by Fulton Books, Donna Jean Johnson's transformative work empowers readers to prioritize their healing and pursue authentic self-discovery. Her poetry affirms that investing in oneself creates a ripple effect of positive change that extends far beyond personal boundaries.
Readers who wish to experience this affirming work can purchase "Healing-Empowered Alternative Poems (HEAP)" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
About Fulton Books:
Fulton Books is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.fultonbooks.com.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Categories