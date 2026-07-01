TSB Gallery Presents Resonance, an International Online Art Exhibition
Plano, TX, July 01, 2026 --(PR.com)-- TSB Gallery is pleased to announce the opening of Resonance, an international online art exhibition on view from July 1–31, 2026 at TSB Gallery.
Resonance brings together a diverse group of contemporary artists whose work explores connection, echo, vibration, rhythm, harmony, contrast, and the unseen threads that linger between form, feeling, memory, and perception. Through abstraction, symbolism, figuration, texture, color, and atmosphere, the exhibition invites viewers to consider how ideas and emotions reverberate across space, time, and experience.
The July exhibition features work by Albino Mahumana, Cristina Maya Caetano, Derek White, Exauce Bigue Koviko, Fallon Rae, Fırat Bilal, Gary Duehr, Hilarion Dinga, Irina Iosip, Jono Sugiartono, Mala Singh, Mari Amman, Md. Monirul Alam, Nica Breeze, Paolo Prisco, Petra Brnardić, Pooja Mewara, Sepideh Takshi, Shree Mehta, So Youn Kim, Sona Sahakian, Teddy Flanagan, Tetyana Hubska, Tricia Seymour-Barrier, Vanessa Hastings, Vitaly Moiseev, and Zita Vilutyte.
As an online exhibition, Resonance offers collectors, art lovers, and visitors worldwide the opportunity to experience a curated selection of contemporary artwork from anywhere. The exhibition highlights the power of visual art to create emotional impact, spark reflection, and form meaningful connections between artist, artwork, and viewer.
Visitors are invited to view the exhibition online, explore the digital lookbook, and inquire about purchasing available artwork.
View the Exhibition: https://tsbgallery.com/resonance26
About TSB Gallery
TSB Gallery is an online contemporary fine art gallery dedicated to showcasing emotionally resonant, visually engaging artwork by emerging and established artists from around the world. Through monthly themed online exhibitions, TSB Gallery supports artistic visibility, professional presentation, and meaningful connection between artists, collectors, and the broader art community.
Resonance brings together a diverse group of contemporary artists whose work explores connection, echo, vibration, rhythm, harmony, contrast, and the unseen threads that linger between form, feeling, memory, and perception. Through abstraction, symbolism, figuration, texture, color, and atmosphere, the exhibition invites viewers to consider how ideas and emotions reverberate across space, time, and experience.
The July exhibition features work by Albino Mahumana, Cristina Maya Caetano, Derek White, Exauce Bigue Koviko, Fallon Rae, Fırat Bilal, Gary Duehr, Hilarion Dinga, Irina Iosip, Jono Sugiartono, Mala Singh, Mari Amman, Md. Monirul Alam, Nica Breeze, Paolo Prisco, Petra Brnardić, Pooja Mewara, Sepideh Takshi, Shree Mehta, So Youn Kim, Sona Sahakian, Teddy Flanagan, Tetyana Hubska, Tricia Seymour-Barrier, Vanessa Hastings, Vitaly Moiseev, and Zita Vilutyte.
As an online exhibition, Resonance offers collectors, art lovers, and visitors worldwide the opportunity to experience a curated selection of contemporary artwork from anywhere. The exhibition highlights the power of visual art to create emotional impact, spark reflection, and form meaningful connections between artist, artwork, and viewer.
Visitors are invited to view the exhibition online, explore the digital lookbook, and inquire about purchasing available artwork.
View the Exhibition: https://tsbgallery.com/resonance26
About TSB Gallery
TSB Gallery is an online contemporary fine art gallery dedicated to showcasing emotionally resonant, visually engaging artwork by emerging and established artists from around the world. Through monthly themed online exhibitions, TSB Gallery supports artistic visibility, professional presentation, and meaningful connection between artists, collectors, and the broader art community.
Contact
TSB GalleryContact
Tricia Seymour-Barrier, PhD, EdD
+1 469-265-6456
Tricia Seymour-Barrier, PhD, EdD
+1 469-265-6456
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