Granite City-Based Double00 Vodka Announces Official Launch Night at Nick's Bar & Grill
Double00 Vodka, a Granite City-based premium vodka brand founded by Darryl Gill, will celebrate its official launch on Saturday, July 11, 2026, at Nick’s Bar & Grill in Granite City, Illinois. The launch will introduce the brand’s signature cold-serve experience, #chilledDouble00.
Granite City, IL, July 03, 2026 --(PR.com)-- DLG Spirits, Inc., a Granite City-based spirits company, is preparing to introduce its flagship product, Double00 Vodka, to the local market with a public launch centered around the brand’s signature serving experience, #chilledDouble00. Double00 Vodka was created to offer consumers a premium, smooth, and memorable vodka experience while highlighting a local founder story rooted in vision, persistence, and community pride.
“Double00 Vodka started in a small bar, not a boardroom,” said founder Darryl Gill. “It came from vision, grit, and the belief that we could build something premium, bold, and unforgettable right here in Granite City.”
Double00 Vodka was developed with a focus on smoothness, clean taste, and premium presentation. Its black-and-gold image reflects the company’s commitment to quality, ambition, legacy, and craftsmanship. Through #chilledDouble00, DLG Spirits, Inc. is introducing a signature cold-serve presentation designed to make the brand stand out in bars, retail locations, and social settings.
“This brand is about excellence,” Gill said. “It is about setting a new standard bottle by bottle — with quality, not compromise. Double00 is distilled with care, crafted with pride, and best experienced cold.”
The launch night will feature Double00 Vodka’s cold-serve presentation, local supporters, brand photos, and an opportunity for guests to meet Gill and learn more about the company behind the brand. For DLG Spirits, Inc., the event represents more than a product launch — it is the introduction of a locally built spirits company working to establish its place in the Illinois beverage market.
“Double00 Vodka started in a small bar, not a boardroom,” said founder Darryl Gill. “It came from vision, grit, and the belief that we could build something premium, bold, and unforgettable right here in Granite City.”
Double00 Vodka was developed with a focus on smoothness, clean taste, and premium presentation. Its black-and-gold image reflects the company’s commitment to quality, ambition, legacy, and craftsmanship. Through #chilledDouble00, DLG Spirits, Inc. is introducing a signature cold-serve presentation designed to make the brand stand out in bars, retail locations, and social settings.
“This brand is about excellence,” Gill said. “It is about setting a new standard bottle by bottle — with quality, not compromise. Double00 is distilled with care, crafted with pride, and best experienced cold.”
The launch night will feature Double00 Vodka’s cold-serve presentation, local supporters, brand photos, and an opportunity for guests to meet Gill and learn more about the company behind the brand. For DLG Spirits, Inc., the event represents more than a product launch — it is the introduction of a locally built spirits company working to establish its place in the Illinois beverage market.
Contact
DLG Spirts, Inc.Contact
Chanel Wade
618-219-2302
Double00Vodka.com
Chanel Wade
618-219-2302
Double00Vodka.com
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