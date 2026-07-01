AI Seer Launches Truth Terminal Chrome Extension, Bringing Real-Time Verification to Polymarket and Every Video on the Web
The Truth Terminal Chrome Extension makes ArAIstotle's prediction-market analysis and resolution risk scoring available directly inside Polymarket, while a new Live Fact Checker transcribes videos, podcasts and articles as users watch or read and returns verdicts with sources in real time.
Singapore, Singapore, July 01, 2026 --(PR.com)-- AI Seer Pte. Ltd., backed by venture capitalist Tim Draper and named to TIME's Best Inventions 2024 list in the artificial intelligence category, today announced the launch of the Truth Terminal Chrome Extension — a browser-native deployment of its ArAIstotle prediction-market intelligence agent and Facticity.AI fact-checking engine. The extension brings two flagship verification surfaces directly into the user's current tab: full ArAIstotle market analysis on every Polymarket market, and a real-time Live Fact Checker that operates on any video, podcast or article a user watches or reads.
The Chrome Extension extends AI Seer's verification stack, already deployed via Facticity.AI, the ArAIstotle agent (launched August 2025 on the Virtuals Protocol), and the standalone Truth Terminal at araistotle.facticity.ai — into the everyday browsing workflow. The underlying verification engine has been independently benchmarked at 98.33% accuracy on the Originality.ai fact-checking benchmark, is protected by US Patent 12,602,436 B2 with counterparts in Taiwan (TWI917166B) and pending under PCT (WO2025155250A1), and has been recognised with the ASEAN Digital Award 2025 Gold prize alongside its TIME Best Inventions 2024 inclusion. For a detailed account of the company's journey since the Virtuals launch, including the evolution of its verification engine, the development of the Truth Terminal, and the milestones that shaped its current product suite, readers can explore this blog.
On Polymarket, the extension auto-detects the active market and surfaces ArAIstotle's full analysis in a side panel, including the AI-vs-crowd delta between ArAIstotle's independent probability estimate and the market-implied price; complete reasoning with supporting evidence for YES and NO outcomes and clickable, reliability-weighted sources; both the Resolution Risk Index (RRI) and the Resolution Fragility Score (RFS), ArAIstotle's two structural risk metrics scoring how vulnerable a market is to contested settlement; news and odds velocity tracking; and clarifications of ambiguous language in the resolution criteria. A Top Deltas leaderboard ranking the largest AI-vs-crowd edges across Polymarket is built into the extension, and an embedded chat interface allows users to ask ArAIstotle follow-up questions on any market or claim.
The Live Fact Checker, available to all signed-in users on Facticity's existing fact-check credit system regardless of subscription tier, represents a significant broadening of the extension's reach beyond prediction-market traders. The tool transcribes audio and captions in the user's current browser tab, extracts factual claims in real time, scores each claim by check-worthiness, and runs the highest-priority claims through Facticity's verification engine automatically. Each claim returns a verdict — True, False, or Unverifiable — accompanied by citation sources weighted by independent third-party reliability ratings, including AI Seer's integration with the Ad Fontes Media Bias Chart. Users can operate in automatic or manual modes, filter claims by verdict, adjust rate limits, and review skipped claims in a dedicated tab.
"Verification only matters if it lives where information is being consumed," said Chief Executive Officer Dennis Yap. "The Truth Terminal Chrome Extension puts ArAIstotle directly into Polymarket and live fact-checking into every browser tab where claims are being made — closing the friction gap that has limited the reach of independent verification."
What the Chrome Extension does on Polymarket
Open any Polymarket market. The extension recognizes the market automatically and offers ArAIstotle's full analysis, the same engine that powers the Truth Terminal, directly in a panel alongside the page.
What you see for each market:
AI vs. crowd at a glance. ArAIstotle's YES probability, the market-implied price, and the delta between them, color-coded so you can read the edge instantly.
Full reasoning. The model's rationale, supporting evidence for YES and NO, and clickable sources with reliability ratings.
Resolution risk scoring. Both the Resolution Risk Index (RRI) and the Resolution Fragility Score (RFS), which we have written about, so you know not just where the price is wrong, but whether the market itself can be cleanly resolved on.
News and odds velocity. How ArAIstotle's read has moved with the headlines over time.
The Truth Terminal Chrome Extension is available now for free installation from the Chrome Web Store. Premium prediction-market features — ArAIstotle market analysis, the Top Deltas leaderboard, and the chat interface — require a Facticity Pro subscription, a Gold or Platinum $FACY stake tier, or a redeemed access code. The Live Fact Checker is available to any signed-in user on existing Facticity fact-check credits. Looking ahead, AI Seer plans to extend coverage to additional prediction-market venues, expand the Live Fact Checker's language coverage, and continue developing machine-readable epistemic state outputs for autonomous AI agent consumers operating on prediction markets.
ArAIstotle insights and Live Fact Checker results are AI-generated research and are not financial advice. AI Seer is not affiliated with Polymarket.
The Chrome Extension extends AI Seer's verification stack, already deployed via Facticity.AI, the ArAIstotle agent (launched August 2025 on the Virtuals Protocol), and the standalone Truth Terminal at araistotle.facticity.ai — into the everyday browsing workflow. The underlying verification engine has been independently benchmarked at 98.33% accuracy on the Originality.ai fact-checking benchmark, is protected by US Patent 12,602,436 B2 with counterparts in Taiwan (TWI917166B) and pending under PCT (WO2025155250A1), and has been recognised with the ASEAN Digital Award 2025 Gold prize alongside its TIME Best Inventions 2024 inclusion. For a detailed account of the company's journey since the Virtuals launch, including the evolution of its verification engine, the development of the Truth Terminal, and the milestones that shaped its current product suite, readers can explore this blog.
On Polymarket, the extension auto-detects the active market and surfaces ArAIstotle's full analysis in a side panel, including the AI-vs-crowd delta between ArAIstotle's independent probability estimate and the market-implied price; complete reasoning with supporting evidence for YES and NO outcomes and clickable, reliability-weighted sources; both the Resolution Risk Index (RRI) and the Resolution Fragility Score (RFS), ArAIstotle's two structural risk metrics scoring how vulnerable a market is to contested settlement; news and odds velocity tracking; and clarifications of ambiguous language in the resolution criteria. A Top Deltas leaderboard ranking the largest AI-vs-crowd edges across Polymarket is built into the extension, and an embedded chat interface allows users to ask ArAIstotle follow-up questions on any market or claim.
The Live Fact Checker, available to all signed-in users on Facticity's existing fact-check credit system regardless of subscription tier, represents a significant broadening of the extension's reach beyond prediction-market traders. The tool transcribes audio and captions in the user's current browser tab, extracts factual claims in real time, scores each claim by check-worthiness, and runs the highest-priority claims through Facticity's verification engine automatically. Each claim returns a verdict — True, False, or Unverifiable — accompanied by citation sources weighted by independent third-party reliability ratings, including AI Seer's integration with the Ad Fontes Media Bias Chart. Users can operate in automatic or manual modes, filter claims by verdict, adjust rate limits, and review skipped claims in a dedicated tab.
"Verification only matters if it lives where information is being consumed," said Chief Executive Officer Dennis Yap. "The Truth Terminal Chrome Extension puts ArAIstotle directly into Polymarket and live fact-checking into every browser tab where claims are being made — closing the friction gap that has limited the reach of independent verification."
What the Chrome Extension does on Polymarket
Open any Polymarket market. The extension recognizes the market automatically and offers ArAIstotle's full analysis, the same engine that powers the Truth Terminal, directly in a panel alongside the page.
What you see for each market:
AI vs. crowd at a glance. ArAIstotle's YES probability, the market-implied price, and the delta between them, color-coded so you can read the edge instantly.
Full reasoning. The model's rationale, supporting evidence for YES and NO, and clickable sources with reliability ratings.
Resolution risk scoring. Both the Resolution Risk Index (RRI) and the Resolution Fragility Score (RFS), which we have written about, so you know not just where the price is wrong, but whether the market itself can be cleanly resolved on.
News and odds velocity. How ArAIstotle's read has moved with the headlines over time.
The Truth Terminal Chrome Extension is available now for free installation from the Chrome Web Store. Premium prediction-market features — ArAIstotle market analysis, the Top Deltas leaderboard, and the chat interface — require a Facticity Pro subscription, a Gold or Platinum $FACY stake tier, or a redeemed access code. The Live Fact Checker is available to any signed-in user on existing Facticity fact-check credits. Looking ahead, AI Seer plans to extend coverage to additional prediction-market venues, expand the Live Fact Checker's language coverage, and continue developing machine-readable epistemic state outputs for autonomous AI agent consumers operating on prediction markets.
ArAIstotle insights and Live Fact Checker results are AI-generated research and are not financial advice. AI Seer is not affiliated with Polymarket.
Contact
AI Seer Pte. Ltd.Contact
Dennis Yap
65 83050508
https://www.aiseer.co/
Please contact through LI (www.linkedin.com/in/dennisye) before trying to call.
Dennis Yap
65 83050508
https://www.aiseer.co/
Please contact through LI (www.linkedin.com/in/dennisye) before trying to call.
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