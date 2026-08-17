D2C Brands Increasingly Migrate to Shopify Over WooCommerce, Reports Lucent Innovation
Ecommerce data shows Shopify gaining ground as D2C brands outgrow WooCommerce's plugin-dependent architecture.
Wilmington, DE, August 17, 2026 --(PR.com)-- New ecommerce platform data shows a widening gap between Shopify and WooCommerce, with direct-to-consumer (D2C) brands moving to Shopify at more than three times the rate they are leaving it. Lucent Innovation, an official Shopify Plus Partner since 2016, says the shift reflects a structural change in what growing D2C brands need from their technology stack.
A recent ecommerce-platform analysis by TechnologyChecker.io found Shopify now commands close to 46% of the global ecommerce platform market more than double WooCommerce's share and tracked roughly three Shopify migrations for every store that left the platform. Industry observers point to Shopify Plus's checkout extensibility, native first-party customer data ownership, and built-in multi-channel sync as key drivers, since these capabilities are typically harder to maintain on WooCommerce's plugin-dependent setup as order volume and sales channels grow.
Lucent Innovation has worked on the Shopify platform since 2013 and has guided dozens of D2C brands through platform migrations and custom store rebuilds. According to the company, brands approaching its team of Shopify-certified developers most often cite checkout flexibility, subscription support, and unified order management as the reasons they are leaving WooCommerce behind.
"Brands that started on WooCommerce often hit a ceiling the moment they need reliable multi-channel sync or checkout customization that doesn't break with every plugin update," said Nitesh Kasma, co-founder and CEO of Lucent Innovation. "What we're seeing now is established D2C brands treating a Shopify migration as a growth decision, not just a technical one."
Lucent Innovation continues to work with D2C brands evaluating a platform move, offering migration planning, custom Shopify Plus development, and post-launch optimization support.
About Lucent Innovation Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Ahmedabad, India, with a U.S. office in Wilmington, Delaware, Lucent Innovation is a Shopify Plus Partner and Certified Databricks Partner serving D2C and enterprise clients worldwide. The company has delivered 1,250+ projects for 250+ clients with a team of 100+ in-house specialists across ecommerce, data engineering, and software development.
Media Contact
Lucent Innovation
info@lucentinnovation.com
+1-(844) 582-3681
https://www.lucentinnovation.com
A recent ecommerce-platform analysis by TechnologyChecker.io found Shopify now commands close to 46% of the global ecommerce platform market more than double WooCommerce's share and tracked roughly three Shopify migrations for every store that left the platform. Industry observers point to Shopify Plus's checkout extensibility, native first-party customer data ownership, and built-in multi-channel sync as key drivers, since these capabilities are typically harder to maintain on WooCommerce's plugin-dependent setup as order volume and sales channels grow.
Lucent Innovation has worked on the Shopify platform since 2013 and has guided dozens of D2C brands through platform migrations and custom store rebuilds. According to the company, brands approaching its team of Shopify-certified developers most often cite checkout flexibility, subscription support, and unified order management as the reasons they are leaving WooCommerce behind.
"Brands that started on WooCommerce often hit a ceiling the moment they need reliable multi-channel sync or checkout customization that doesn't break with every plugin update," said Nitesh Kasma, co-founder and CEO of Lucent Innovation. "What we're seeing now is established D2C brands treating a Shopify migration as a growth decision, not just a technical one."
Lucent Innovation continues to work with D2C brands evaluating a platform move, offering migration planning, custom Shopify Plus development, and post-launch optimization support.
About Lucent Innovation Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Ahmedabad, India, with a U.S. office in Wilmington, Delaware, Lucent Innovation is a Shopify Plus Partner and Certified Databricks Partner serving D2C and enterprise clients worldwide. The company has delivered 1,250+ projects for 250+ clients with a team of 100+ in-house specialists across ecommerce, data engineering, and software development.
Media Contact
Lucent Innovation
info@lucentinnovation.com
+1-(844) 582-3681
https://www.lucentinnovation.com
Contact
Lucent InnovationContact
Annie Modi
+1-(844) 582-3681
https://lucentinnovation.com
Annie Modi
+1-(844) 582-3681
https://lucentinnovation.com
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