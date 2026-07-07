Recent Release "From Raftee to Captain; De Balsera a Capitán" from Covenant Books Author Maritza Desvernine Shares a Testament to Divine Providence
Jacksonville, FL, July 07, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Maritza Desvernine has completed a new book, "From Raftee to Captain; De Balsera a Capitán: My Testimony to God's Goodness, a Story of Faith; Mi testimonio a la bondad de Dios, una historia de fe," a candid account of survival, resilience, and spiritual awakening. At just eight years old, Desvernine escaped Cuba with her parents aboard a homemade vessel in March 1994, embarking on a perilous journey that would test her family's courage and conviction. This bilingual narrative illuminates how deep-rooted faith became the anchor that sustained them through the darkest uncertainties and transformed a harrowing escape into a threshold toward boundless opportunity.
Born in Cuba, Desvernine arrived in the United States with little more than her family's unwavering belief in God's protection. She went on to attend the University of Florida and earned her commission as a U.S. Army officer, climbing toward heights that once seemed impossible from the deck of that fragile raft. Throughout her remarkable journey—from refugee to educated professional—she has witnessed how divine intervention quietly worked behind each milestone, guiding her path with an invisible hand that only became apparent upon reflection.
In "From Raftee to Captain; De Balsera a Capitán," readers will discover Desvernine's reflective exploration of how surrender to God's will opens doors to miracles. Her testimony reveals profound truths about trust, gratitude, and the extraordinary grace available to those who believe. The stakes are intensely personal; this is not merely immigration narrative, but an intimate portrait of how faith transcends circumstances and transforms ordinary lives into testaments of God's relentless goodness.
"This book represents my journey from terror to triumph," said author Maritza Desvernine. "I wrote it because I needed others to know that our struggles are not accidents—they are invitations to witness God's miracles firsthand. Every obstacle became a stepping stone when I surrendered control and trusted His plan."
Published by Covenant Books, Maritza Desvernine's spiritually rich work provides readers with a source of encouragement and renewed perspective. Her testimony demonstrates that miracles emerge when we embrace faith, trust absolutely, and surrender unconditionally to His purpose.
Readers who wish to experience this uplifting work can purchase "From Raftee to Captain; De Balsera a Capitán" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
Born in Cuba, Desvernine arrived in the United States with little more than her family's unwavering belief in God's protection. She went on to attend the University of Florida and earned her commission as a U.S. Army officer, climbing toward heights that once seemed impossible from the deck of that fragile raft. Throughout her remarkable journey—from refugee to educated professional—she has witnessed how divine intervention quietly worked behind each milestone, guiding her path with an invisible hand that only became apparent upon reflection.
In "From Raftee to Captain; De Balsera a Capitán," readers will discover Desvernine's reflective exploration of how surrender to God's will opens doors to miracles. Her testimony reveals profound truths about trust, gratitude, and the extraordinary grace available to those who believe. The stakes are intensely personal; this is not merely immigration narrative, but an intimate portrait of how faith transcends circumstances and transforms ordinary lives into testaments of God's relentless goodness.
"This book represents my journey from terror to triumph," said author Maritza Desvernine. "I wrote it because I needed others to know that our struggles are not accidents—they are invitations to witness God's miracles firsthand. Every obstacle became a stepping stone when I surrendered control and trusted His plan."
Published by Covenant Books, Maritza Desvernine's spiritually rich work provides readers with a source of encouragement and renewed perspective. Her testimony demonstrates that miracles emerge when we embrace faith, trust absolutely, and surrender unconditionally to His purpose.
Readers who wish to experience this uplifting work can purchase "From Raftee to Captain; De Balsera a Capitán" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
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Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
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