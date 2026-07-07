Recent Release "God's Covenants and Prophecies..." by Henry G. Mülle Explores Biblical Covenants as the Foundation for Christian Faith and Salvation
Burlington, NJ, July 07, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Henry G. Mülle has completed a new book examining how God's immutable covenants with Israel and the prophecies of His chosen servants establish the cornerstone of Christian belief and our qualification for eternity with Jesus. In an era when many churches have abandoned these essential truths, Mülle presents a clarifying perspective on why covenants and prophecies matter profoundly to salvation and our spiritual destiny. The work responds to a troubling reality: countless believers and even pastors have drifted from biblical foundations, some rejecting core doctrines like the Resurrection itself, which undermines the very requirements for salvation outlined in Romans 10:9-10.
With decades of experience in finance and regulatory affairs, Henry G. Mülle brings both intellectual rigor and pastoral concern to his writing. A devoted Christian who has served on boards for the Salvation Army and the South Camden Christian Fellowship, he published his first Christian work in 2012 and has long been dedicated to leading Bible studies and teaching Scripture. His faith journey, including the loss of his beloved wife Kitty in 2019, has deepened his conviction that believers must understand biblical truth during these pivotal end-times.
In "God's Covenants and Prophecies to Eternity with Jesus," Mülle invites readers to scrutinize the signs of the times Jesus Himself proclaimed in the Olivet Discourse—escalating in intensity and frequency are deception, wars, rumors of wars, famines, pestilences, and earthquakes—all verifiably present in our world today. As society descends into faithlessness and moral decay, this enlightening examination becomes urgent. Mülle challenges readers to embrace the narrow path to heaven rather than the broad road to destruction, equipping them with biblical knowledge to encourage others toward salvation and eternal life with Christ.
"I wrote this book because the covenants and prophecies of Scripture are nearly forgotten in our churches," said Mülle. "As we witness the signs of the end-times unfolding around us, it is imperative that we return to these foundational truths and help others understand their path to eternity with Jesus."
Published by Covenant Books, Henry G. Mülle's spiritually rich work equips believers with biblical understanding essential for navigating the end-times. This comprehensive examination will transform how readers grasp God's plan for salvation and their eternal destiny.
Readers who wish to experience this faith-filled work can purchase "God's Covenants and Prophecies to Eternity with Jesus" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, Barnes and Noble, or ReaderHouse.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
With decades of experience in finance and regulatory affairs, Henry G. Mülle brings both intellectual rigor and pastoral concern to his writing. A devoted Christian who has served on boards for the Salvation Army and the South Camden Christian Fellowship, he published his first Christian work in 2012 and has long been dedicated to leading Bible studies and teaching Scripture. His faith journey, including the loss of his beloved wife Kitty in 2019, has deepened his conviction that believers must understand biblical truth during these pivotal end-times.
In "God's Covenants and Prophecies to Eternity with Jesus," Mülle invites readers to scrutinize the signs of the times Jesus Himself proclaimed in the Olivet Discourse—escalating in intensity and frequency are deception, wars, rumors of wars, famines, pestilences, and earthquakes—all verifiably present in our world today. As society descends into faithlessness and moral decay, this enlightening examination becomes urgent. Mülle challenges readers to embrace the narrow path to heaven rather than the broad road to destruction, equipping them with biblical knowledge to encourage others toward salvation and eternal life with Christ.
"I wrote this book because the covenants and prophecies of Scripture are nearly forgotten in our churches," said Mülle. "As we witness the signs of the end-times unfolding around us, it is imperative that we return to these foundational truths and help others understand their path to eternity with Jesus."
Published by Covenant Books, Henry G. Mülle's spiritually rich work equips believers with biblical understanding essential for navigating the end-times. This comprehensive examination will transform how readers grasp God's plan for salvation and their eternal destiny.
Readers who wish to experience this faith-filled work can purchase "God's Covenants and Prophecies to Eternity with Jesus" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, Barnes and Noble, or ReaderHouse.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
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www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
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