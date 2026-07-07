Recent Release "Bear's Last Ride" from Covenant Books Author D. Johnson Introduces Young Readers to Tommy, Who Learns That Big Obstacles Need Gentle Solutions
Denver, CO, July 07, 2026 --(PR.com)-- D. Johnson has completed a new book titled "Bear's Last Ride," a delightful tale about a boy named Tommy who has anticipated winter's arrival for one reason: his first sled ride down the neighborhood hill. But when Tommy heads out for his long-awaited adventure, he encounters an unexpected obstacle—a large, brown, furry bear standing right in his way. What begins as a potential problem becomes an opportunity for Tommy to discover the remarkable power of his own resourcefulness and compassion.
The author draws from his deep appreciation for nature and the mountain communities surrounding his home near Denver, Colorado, where he resides with his wife Susan and their dog Tigger. Beyond his creative writing, D. Johnson has dedicated himself to nurturing young writers through teaching courses in creative writing, and he previously authored Phoenix Rising, a novel designed to help upper elementary-age readers strengthen their literacy skills. His passion for storytelling and education shines through in every page he crafts.
In "Bear's Last Ride," readers will discover a heartwarming narrative that celebrates problem-solving, empathy, and the transformative nature of kindness. Through Tommy's encounter with his furry visitor, D. Johnson explores how courtesy and clever thinking can turn potentially frightening situations into moments of genuine connection. The story reminds children that compassion often proves more powerful than fear, and that approaching others with respect can lead to unexpected friendships and solutions.
"I wanted to create a story that shows children how their minds and their manners can work together to solve real challenges," said the author. "Tommy's journey reminds us all that kindness is never wasted, and that understanding others—even when they seem different—can change everything."
Published by Covenant Books, D. Johnson's engaging work captivates young readers while imparting timeless lessons about respect and empathy. This charming story will resonate with families seeking meaningful literature that entertains while teaching valuable character lessons.
Readers who wish to experience this delightful work can purchase "Bear's Last Ride" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
The author draws from his deep appreciation for nature and the mountain communities surrounding his home near Denver, Colorado, where he resides with his wife Susan and their dog Tigger. Beyond his creative writing, D. Johnson has dedicated himself to nurturing young writers through teaching courses in creative writing, and he previously authored Phoenix Rising, a novel designed to help upper elementary-age readers strengthen their literacy skills. His passion for storytelling and education shines through in every page he crafts.
In "Bear's Last Ride," readers will discover a heartwarming narrative that celebrates problem-solving, empathy, and the transformative nature of kindness. Through Tommy's encounter with his furry visitor, D. Johnson explores how courtesy and clever thinking can turn potentially frightening situations into moments of genuine connection. The story reminds children that compassion often proves more powerful than fear, and that approaching others with respect can lead to unexpected friendships and solutions.
"I wanted to create a story that shows children how their minds and their manners can work together to solve real challenges," said the author. "Tommy's journey reminds us all that kindness is never wasted, and that understanding others—even when they seem different—can change everything."
Published by Covenant Books, D. Johnson's engaging work captivates young readers while imparting timeless lessons about respect and empathy. This charming story will resonate with families seeking meaningful literature that entertains while teaching valuable character lessons.
Readers who wish to experience this delightful work can purchase "Bear's Last Ride" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
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www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
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