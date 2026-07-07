Recent Release "How to be Saved and How to Behave" from Covenant Books Author C. Bellore Offers a Transformative Guide for Spiritual Freedom and Biblical Wisdom
Philadelphia, PA, July 07, 2026 --(PR.com)-- C. Bellore has completed a new book, "How to be Saved and How to Behave," which serves as a practical template for studying Scripture and applying God's instruction to daily life. Drawing from Timothy 2:15, this work emphasizes that studying God's Word is not merely encouraged but commanded—a sacred obligation for all believers. The book provides readers with essential tools for understanding how prayer allows us to speak to God, while reading the Holy Bible enables Him to speak directly to us. Through careful examination of Scripture, Bellore constructs a framework designed to help readers navigate their faith journey with greater clarity and purpose.
Having personally triumphed over struggles with sexual immorality, pornography, and fornication, C. Bellore brings candid authenticity to his message. His transformation through Jesus Christ infuses every page with testimonial power, as he shares hard-won lessons from his own spiritual battles. Raised in Manhattan and Staten Island by Italian American parents within a traditional Catholic environment, Bellore's journey toward wholehearted surrender to Jesus Christ involved exploring numerous paths before discovering true spiritual maturity. His experiences have equipped him to mentor young men in their late teens and twenties, demonstrating how faith can produce lasting change even in the most challenging circumstances.
In "How to be Saved and How to Behave," readers will discover biblical strategies for combating sin and establishing stronger spiritual foundations. Bellore outlines key scriptural insights that have sharpened his own faith and enabled him to become, as he describes it, "more than a conqueror through Jesus Christ." This book challenges readers to become serious students of God's Word, equipping them to fight the good fight with renewed vigor and biblical authority. Remarkably, seventy percent of proceeds from each purchase supports impoverished, underprivileged children, allowing readers to invest simultaneously in their own spiritual growth and the welfare of vulnerable young lives.
"I felt it was my holy obligation to God to share everything I've learned from becoming His pupil," said author C. Bellore.
Published by Covenant Books, C. Bellore's enlightening work equips believers with scriptural guidance for spiritual victory and personal transformation. Readers will emerge with deeper biblical understanding and practical tools for overcoming sin.
Readers who wish to experience this faith-filled work can purchase "How to be Saved and How to Behave" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
Having personally triumphed over struggles with sexual immorality, pornography, and fornication, C. Bellore brings candid authenticity to his message. His transformation through Jesus Christ infuses every page with testimonial power, as he shares hard-won lessons from his own spiritual battles. Raised in Manhattan and Staten Island by Italian American parents within a traditional Catholic environment, Bellore's journey toward wholehearted surrender to Jesus Christ involved exploring numerous paths before discovering true spiritual maturity. His experiences have equipped him to mentor young men in their late teens and twenties, demonstrating how faith can produce lasting change even in the most challenging circumstances.
In "How to be Saved and How to Behave," readers will discover biblical strategies for combating sin and establishing stronger spiritual foundations. Bellore outlines key scriptural insights that have sharpened his own faith and enabled him to become, as he describes it, "more than a conqueror through Jesus Christ." This book challenges readers to become serious students of God's Word, equipping them to fight the good fight with renewed vigor and biblical authority. Remarkably, seventy percent of proceeds from each purchase supports impoverished, underprivileged children, allowing readers to invest simultaneously in their own spiritual growth and the welfare of vulnerable young lives.
"I felt it was my holy obligation to God to share everything I've learned from becoming His pupil," said author C. Bellore.
Published by Covenant Books, C. Bellore's enlightening work equips believers with scriptural guidance for spiritual victory and personal transformation. Readers will emerge with deeper biblical understanding and practical tools for overcoming sin.
Readers who wish to experience this faith-filled work can purchase "How to be Saved and How to Behave" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
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Covenant BooksContact
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800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
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