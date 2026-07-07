Recent Release "My Cat's Storybook" from Covenant Books Author Dolores Olson Presents Another Collection of Whimsical Feline Adventures Sure to Enchant Young Readers
Woodstock, GA, July 07, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Dolores Olson has completed a new book "My Cat's Storybook: Another Caboodle of Cat Tales," which continues the imaginary stories narrated by a variety of different cats and kittens from her previous work. This sequel invites readers back into a world where feline characters share their own distinctive perspectives and experiences through entertaining narratives and delightful poems. Whimsical illustrations accompany each tale, offering visual clues that spark imagination and maintain the interest of young audiences while celebrating the humor and charm that only a funny little cat tale can deliver.
Olson was born in Liberty, Missouri, in 1933. At the remarkable age of ninety, she achieved her goal of writing and illustrating this second book, demonstrating a lifelong commitment to storytelling. Her family remains exceptionally proud of their creative mother and grandmother, as well as of JoAnn Olson Vinyard, Dolores’ daughter, who painted the colorful and eye-catching cover design.
"My Cat's Storybook" captures themes of friendship, adventure, and imagination through the eyes of talking cats. Readers will discover how each character's unique perspective reveals something special about the world around them. Whether enjoying these tales as a child or as someone young at heart, readers will find themselves laughing at the clever antics and heartfelt moments woven throughout this engaging collection.
"I wanted to create stories that would make readers smile while celebrating the wonderful personalities of cats," said Olson.
Published by Covenant Books, Dolores Olson's charming work offers families a treasured resource for storytelling moments together. Her illustrated tales remind us that imagination knows no age limit and that joy can be found in the simplest of creatures.
Readers who wish to experience this captivating work can purchase "My Cat's Storybook" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
Olson was born in Liberty, Missouri, in 1933. At the remarkable age of ninety, she achieved her goal of writing and illustrating this second book, demonstrating a lifelong commitment to storytelling. Her family remains exceptionally proud of their creative mother and grandmother, as well as of JoAnn Olson Vinyard, Dolores’ daughter, who painted the colorful and eye-catching cover design.
"My Cat's Storybook" captures themes of friendship, adventure, and imagination through the eyes of talking cats. Readers will discover how each character's unique perspective reveals something special about the world around them. Whether enjoying these tales as a child or as someone young at heart, readers will find themselves laughing at the clever antics and heartfelt moments woven throughout this engaging collection.
"I wanted to create stories that would make readers smile while celebrating the wonderful personalities of cats," said Olson.
Published by Covenant Books, Dolores Olson's charming work offers families a treasured resource for storytelling moments together. Her illustrated tales remind us that imagination knows no age limit and that joy can be found in the simplest of creatures.
Readers who wish to experience this captivating work can purchase "My Cat's Storybook" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
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Covenant BooksContact
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800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
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