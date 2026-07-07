Recent Release "The Prodigal Christ" from Covenant Books Author Carolyn C. Jaynes Explores an Extraordinary Perspective on Divine Love and Redemption
Jackson, MS, July 07, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Carolyn C. Jaynes has completed a new book, "The Prodigal Christ": The Empty Throne, which presents a contemplative premise centered on a question few have explored: How did God the Father experience the absence of His Son during Christ's earthly ministry and crucifixion? This thought-provoking narrative imagines the emotional dimensions of divine separation and reunion, considering not only humanity's redemption but also the profound longing of the Father for His only begotten Son.
Drawing from her deep conviction about the significance of parental love, Carolyn Jaynes, a thoughtful writer from Jackson, Mississippi, was inspired to craft this work after reflecting on the universal bond between children and parents. She recognized that exploring this sacred relationship could illuminate a rarely examined aspect of God's nature—His capacity to experience loss and yearning for those He loves most deeply.
In "The Prodigal Christ," readers will encounter an intimate meditation on God's love for His Son and His boundless compassion for all children. The book transcends conventional theological discussion by asking readers to contemplate the emotional reality behind redemption itself. What unfolds is a spiritually enriching exploration of sacrifice, separation, and the transformative power of homecoming within the framework of divine grace.
"Through this work, I hope readers will discover a fresh appreciation for the depth of God's love—not only toward humanity but toward His Son," said Jaynes. "By imagining the Father's perspective, we come closer to understanding the true cost and meaning of redemption."
Published by Covenant Books, Carolyn C. Jaynes's stirring work invites readers into a sacred space of reflection and wonder. This book offers believers a new lens through which to understand the profound sacrifice at the heart of Christian faith.
Readers who wish to experience this illuminating work can purchase "The Prodigal Christ" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
Drawing from her deep conviction about the significance of parental love, Carolyn Jaynes, a thoughtful writer from Jackson, Mississippi, was inspired to craft this work after reflecting on the universal bond between children and parents. She recognized that exploring this sacred relationship could illuminate a rarely examined aspect of God's nature—His capacity to experience loss and yearning for those He loves most deeply.
In "The Prodigal Christ," readers will encounter an intimate meditation on God's love for His Son and His boundless compassion for all children. The book transcends conventional theological discussion by asking readers to contemplate the emotional reality behind redemption itself. What unfolds is a spiritually enriching exploration of sacrifice, separation, and the transformative power of homecoming within the framework of divine grace.
"Through this work, I hope readers will discover a fresh appreciation for the depth of God's love—not only toward humanity but toward His Son," said Jaynes. "By imagining the Father's perspective, we come closer to understanding the true cost and meaning of redemption."
Published by Covenant Books, Carolyn C. Jaynes's stirring work invites readers into a sacred space of reflection and wonder. This book offers believers a new lens through which to understand the profound sacrifice at the heart of Christian faith.
Readers who wish to experience this illuminating work can purchase "The Prodigal Christ" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
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www.covenantbooks.com
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