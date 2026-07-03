Art on Sunrise: a Community Pop‑up
A lively summer pop‑up event is coming to Loveland on August 15 from 11–3, featuring Joy Designs at 1100 Sunrise Dr., Loveland, OH 45140. Guests can expect a fun mix of watercolor art, kid‑created illustrations, and eye‑catching 3D‑printed designs.
Loveland, OH, July 03, 2026 --(PR.com)-- A community pop‑up event featuring Joy Designs will take place on August 15 from 11 AM–3 PM at 1100 Sunrise Dr., Loveland, OH 45140. The event brings together three local creative businesses for a summer afternoon of art, imagination, and neighborhood connection.
Joy Designs will showcase new watercolor pieces and prints, there will be vibrant kid‑powered artwork, and unique 3D‑printed creations. The organizers aim to create a welcoming space where families, neighbors, and art lovers can explore handmade work and support local makers.
This pop‑up is designed as a relaxed, family‑friendly gathering that celebrates Loveland’s creative spirit and encourages community engagement.
Joy Designs will showcase new watercolor pieces and prints, there will be vibrant kid‑powered artwork, and unique 3D‑printed creations. The organizers aim to create a welcoming space where families, neighbors, and art lovers can explore handmade work and support local makers.
This pop‑up is designed as a relaxed, family‑friendly gathering that celebrates Loveland’s creative spirit and encourages community engagement.
Contact
joy DESIGNSContact
Joy Osborne
513-409-0929
joydesigns.art
Joy Osborne
513-409-0929
joydesigns.art
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