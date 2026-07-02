AAEON’s New BOXER-6839-RPL is an Industrial Powerhouse with Multi-Gen Intel Core Processing
Built for automation projects ranging from system control to machine vision, the BOXER-6839-RPL offers versatility across models.
Taipei, Taiwan, July 02, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Industry-leading provider of embedded solutions AAEON (Stock Code: 6579) today announced the release of the BOXER-6839-RPL, a Fanless Embedded Controller built to accommodate a range of 12th, 13th, and 14th Generation Intel Core LGA 1700 socket-type CPUs.
According to AAEON, the system is designed to be modular in an attempt to meet the diverse needs of modern industrial system integrators. As such, its multi-generation CPU support and broad I/O makes it a versatile platform with which to build material feeder or production line nodes as well as high-performance machine vision applications.
The system’s I/O caters to a wide variety of industrial automation needs, with six DB-9 ports for RS-232/422/485, eight USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A ports, and four LAN ports. Adding to this, the BOXER-6839-RPL comes with an 8-bit DIO via a 10-pin terminal block.
For storage, the BOXER-6839-RPL supports both SATA and NVMe, with two 2.5” drive bays alongside an M.2 2280 M-Key slot, allowing for both high read-write speeds and stable, long-term data logging for use in SCADA environments or PLC networks.
The PC has two possible configurations where expansion is concerned, with its A1 SKU coming with two PCIe slots (one x4, one x1) and its A2 SKU having one PCIe x4 with one PCI slot. The system can therefore accommodate a variety of expansion cards for automation, control, machine vision, and additional storage. Meanwhile, the BOXER-6839-RPL hosts an M.2 E-Key and an M.2 B-Key slot with a Nano SIM for Wi-Fi and LTE/5G, respectively.
As is to be expected given its proposed deployment areas, the BOXER-6839-RPL comes with a wide 12V to 24V DC power input range with protection circuit, an extended temperature tolerance of -20°C to 50°C, and high vibration and shock resistance.
With respect to its OS, the BOXER-6839-RPL supports Windows 10 IoT LTSC 2021, and Windows 11 IoT LTSC 2024, and Linux Ubuntu 24.04 and later.
For detailed specifications and further information about the BOXER-6839-RPL, please visit its dedicated product page. Meanwhile, pricing and ordering information can be obtained via either the contact form on the AAEON website or on the AAEON eShop.
About AAEON
Established in 1992, AAEON is one of the leading designers and manufacturers of industrial IoT and AI Edge solutions. With continual innovation as a core value, AAEON provides reliable, high-quality computing platforms including industrial motherboards and systems, rugged tablets, embedded AI Edge systems, uCPE network appliances, and LoRaWAN/WWAN solutions. AAEON also provides industry-leading experience and knowledge to provide OEM/ODM services worldwide. AAEON works closely with premier chip designers to deliver stable, reliable platforms. For an introduction to AAEON’s expansive line of products and services, visit www.aaeon.com.
According to AAEON, the system is designed to be modular in an attempt to meet the diverse needs of modern industrial system integrators. As such, its multi-generation CPU support and broad I/O makes it a versatile platform with which to build material feeder or production line nodes as well as high-performance machine vision applications.
The system’s I/O caters to a wide variety of industrial automation needs, with six DB-9 ports for RS-232/422/485, eight USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A ports, and four LAN ports. Adding to this, the BOXER-6839-RPL comes with an 8-bit DIO via a 10-pin terminal block.
For storage, the BOXER-6839-RPL supports both SATA and NVMe, with two 2.5” drive bays alongside an M.2 2280 M-Key slot, allowing for both high read-write speeds and stable, long-term data logging for use in SCADA environments or PLC networks.
The PC has two possible configurations where expansion is concerned, with its A1 SKU coming with two PCIe slots (one x4, one x1) and its A2 SKU having one PCIe x4 with one PCI slot. The system can therefore accommodate a variety of expansion cards for automation, control, machine vision, and additional storage. Meanwhile, the BOXER-6839-RPL hosts an M.2 E-Key and an M.2 B-Key slot with a Nano SIM for Wi-Fi and LTE/5G, respectively.
As is to be expected given its proposed deployment areas, the BOXER-6839-RPL comes with a wide 12V to 24V DC power input range with protection circuit, an extended temperature tolerance of -20°C to 50°C, and high vibration and shock resistance.
With respect to its OS, the BOXER-6839-RPL supports Windows 10 IoT LTSC 2021, and Windows 11 IoT LTSC 2024, and Linux Ubuntu 24.04 and later.
For detailed specifications and further information about the BOXER-6839-RPL, please visit its dedicated product page. Meanwhile, pricing and ordering information can be obtained via either the contact form on the AAEON website or on the AAEON eShop.
About AAEON
Established in 1992, AAEON is one of the leading designers and manufacturers of industrial IoT and AI Edge solutions. With continual innovation as a core value, AAEON provides reliable, high-quality computing platforms including industrial motherboards and systems, rugged tablets, embedded AI Edge systems, uCPE network appliances, and LoRaWAN/WWAN solutions. AAEON also provides industry-leading experience and knowledge to provide OEM/ODM services worldwide. AAEON works closely with premier chip designers to deliver stable, reliable platforms. For an introduction to AAEON’s expansive line of products and services, visit www.aaeon.com.
Contact
AAEON Technology Inc.Contact
John Bernard
+886 2 89191234 ext. 1114
https://www.aaeon.com/en/
John Bernard
+886 2 89191234 ext. 1114
https://www.aaeon.com/en/
Categories