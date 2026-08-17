Shanghai Kepon Biotech Launches Full Risk-Control Cross-Border Solutions for Certified Reference Standards Procurement

Global labs, pharma and food testers face China reference standards cross-border risks: poor batch traceability, customs delays, rigid MOQs, cold chain breakdowns and missing COA/SDS. Shanghai Kepon Biotech offers integrated supply, special goods clearance and segmented cold chain for life science, new energy and food testing industries.