IPNetwork Monitor Launches Native PostgreSQL Monitoring and Easier Zabbix Template Import
IPNetwork Monitor has released a new update featuring a more advanced native PostgreSQL monitor and a simpler way to import Zabbix templates, helping users modernize monitoring with less effort.
Dayton, NV, August 16, 2026 --(PR.com)-- IPNetwork Monitor LLC today announced a new version of IPNetwork Monitor, its self-hosted network and server monitoring software. The latest release is designed to make monitoring easier to deploy, more flexible to manage, and more practical for teams of all sizes.
One of the key highlights of the update is the new native PostgreSQL monitor, built directly into the platform. It gives users a more advanced and integrated way to monitor PostgreSQL database health without extra tools or complicated setup.
The release also introduces a lighter and easier way to import Zabbix templates. This makes migration from existing monitoring environments simpler and helps teams bring their current templates into IPNetwork Monitor with less effort.
Additional improvements in the new version include smarter SNMP device discovery, expanded template support, and more efficient handling of larger monitoring environments. These updates are aimed at improving day-to-day usability while also supporting better stability, performance, and security.
About IPNetwork Monitor
IPNetwork Monitor is a self-hosted monitoring solution for teams that want full control over their infrastructure data. It supports servers, workstations, network devices, and web applications through a flexible and easy-to-manage platform.
Pricing and Availability
IPNetwork Monitor is available for Windows. Pricing starts at $199 for the Basic edition with 200 monitors, while the Enterprise edition with an unlimited number of monitors is priced at $1,499. A free tier supporting up to 50 monitors is also available permanently
One of the key highlights of the update is the new native PostgreSQL monitor, built directly into the platform. It gives users a more advanced and integrated way to monitor PostgreSQL database health without extra tools or complicated setup.
The release also introduces a lighter and easier way to import Zabbix templates. This makes migration from existing monitoring environments simpler and helps teams bring their current templates into IPNetwork Monitor with less effort.
Additional improvements in the new version include smarter SNMP device discovery, expanded template support, and more efficient handling of larger monitoring environments. These updates are aimed at improving day-to-day usability while also supporting better stability, performance, and security.
About IPNetwork Monitor
IPNetwork Monitor is a self-hosted monitoring solution for teams that want full control over their infrastructure data. It supports servers, workstations, network devices, and web applications through a flexible and easy-to-manage platform.
Pricing and Availability
IPNetwork Monitor is available for Windows. Pricing starts at $199 for the Basic edition with 200 monitors, while the Enterprise edition with an unlimited number of monitors is priced at $1,499. A free tier supporting up to 50 monitors is also available permanently
Contact
IPNetwork MonitorContact
Howard Clark
775-315-9466
ipnetwork-monitor.com
Howard Clark
775-315-9466
ipnetwork-monitor.com
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