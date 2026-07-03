Enigma Fields Productions Completes Post-Production on "The Strange"
Los Angeles, CA, July 03, 2026 --(PR.com)-- The Strange, Written by Curry Barker and Produced by Justin LeBrun, Completes Post-Production; Eric Hanson and Hayley Bobay Lead Independent Science Fiction Horror Film, with Dee Wallace in a Supporting Role
Richard Lowry directs from Barker’s original screenplay, based on a story by Dan Vega; Barker’s Obsession has grossed nearly $370 million in global box office
Enigma Fields Productions, a Louisiana-based film company focused on elevated genre and action storytelling, completed post-production on The Strange in June 2026, a science fiction horror feature directed by Richard Lowry. The film shot in Jackson, Mississippi.
The film is based on an original story by entrepreneur and author Dan Vega, who also serves as executive producer. The Strange marks Barker’s first feature-length screenplay, written in 2022 with his Obsession co-star and business partner Cooper Tomlinson, years before that success — and now brought to the screen by LeBrun and Vega.
In The Strange, a terminal cancer diagnosis sends devoted husband and father Randall Keller into an experimental drug trial and one final family camping trip that becomes something far more sinister. Strange lights. A family dog that no longer seems alone inside its own body. And a husband and father who begins to change in ways the cancer cannot explain. As an extraterrestrial presence quietly dismantles her family from the inside, his wife Harper becomes the only thing standing between the people she loves and something that does not want to let them go.
The cast includes Ryleigh Gros as Sophie, Nathaniel Hodges as Wes, Billy Slaughter as Dr. Simmons, and Dee Wallace as Molly. Casting was led by Elena Horchakivska. Michael Brouphy served as director of photography, with his partner Amile Wilson’s Hapax Creative providing production services.
With picture locked, The Strange now moves toward festival and distribution conversations.
LeBrun, a Lake Charles native and founder of Enigma Fields Productions, is an actor, writer, and producer with several projects on his slate, including two action films and two international franchises in active development.
Richard Lowry directs from Barker’s original screenplay, based on a story by Dan Vega; Barker’s Obsession has grossed nearly $370 million in global box office
Enigma Fields Productions, a Louisiana-based film company focused on elevated genre and action storytelling, completed post-production on The Strange in June 2026, a science fiction horror feature directed by Richard Lowry. The film shot in Jackson, Mississippi.
The film is based on an original story by entrepreneur and author Dan Vega, who also serves as executive producer. The Strange marks Barker’s first feature-length screenplay, written in 2022 with his Obsession co-star and business partner Cooper Tomlinson, years before that success — and now brought to the screen by LeBrun and Vega.
In The Strange, a terminal cancer diagnosis sends devoted husband and father Randall Keller into an experimental drug trial and one final family camping trip that becomes something far more sinister. Strange lights. A family dog that no longer seems alone inside its own body. And a husband and father who begins to change in ways the cancer cannot explain. As an extraterrestrial presence quietly dismantles her family from the inside, his wife Harper becomes the only thing standing between the people she loves and something that does not want to let them go.
The cast includes Ryleigh Gros as Sophie, Nathaniel Hodges as Wes, Billy Slaughter as Dr. Simmons, and Dee Wallace as Molly. Casting was led by Elena Horchakivska. Michael Brouphy served as director of photography, with his partner Amile Wilson’s Hapax Creative providing production services.
With picture locked, The Strange now moves toward festival and distribution conversations.
LeBrun, a Lake Charles native and founder of Enigma Fields Productions, is an actor, writer, and producer with several projects on his slate, including two action films and two international franchises in active development.
Contact
Enigma Fields Productions, LLCContact
Justin LeBrun
+1-337-515-2153
Justin LeBrun
+1-337-515-2153
Multimedia
Categories