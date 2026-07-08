Recent Release, "Current Affairs," from Page Publishing Author Lisa Pachino, MD, Explores How Far Ambitious Recruits Will Go to Achieve Their Dreams
Baltimore, MD, July 08, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Lisa Pachino, MD has completed a new book, "Current Affairs": A Change in Tactics 4, which transports readers to the planet Luac, where a formidable military organization called the Tal-Kari actively recruits exceptional student scientists for an ambitious expedition to Marisantov. This predominantly oceanic world holds pristine resources and untapped potential, making it the ultimate prize for whoever establishes a foothold first. The narrative weaves together the perspectives of multiple characters whose destinies intertwine as they pursue this extraordinary opportunity.
At the helm of this intricate operation stands Commander Leba Brader, a trauma surgeon tasked with training and evaluating the new recruits through her demanding Sea Box examination—a crucible designed to test every limit of her students' resilience. Alongside her is Provisional Commander Tiv Garnet, recently reassigned to naval command and charged with spearheading the design and engineering efforts for mission-critical equipment. Dr. Pachino draws from her own background as a retired gastroenterologist with extensive experience in high-pressure medical situations to craft authentic characters navigating complex professional challenges. Her black belt in Krav Maga and work in self-defense inform the book's portrayal of discipline, preparation, and tactical thinking.
The story centers on an eclectic group of student scientists, particularly Maximiliano Urodela, a brilliant graduate student desperate to lead his exploratory team. Having escaped Marisantov in his youth, Max returned to Luac seeking personal transformation and a way to reshape his home world. His quest becomes emblematic of the larger themes permeating this installment: ambition tested against uncertainty, camaraderie forged through adversity, and the profound question of what one will sacrifice for redemption. Readers will discover how these diverse characters learn to collaborate under pressure, whether they can overcome the Sea Box's trials, and whether Max will risk everything to return home forever changed.
Published by Page Publishing, Lisa Pachino, MD's exhilarating work offers readers an immersive science fiction experience that blends sophisticated worldbuilding with intimate character development. The novel promises to captivate fans of tactical adventure while introducing newcomers to the richly imagined A Change in Tactics universe.
Readers who wish to experience this electrifying work can purchase "Current Affairs" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
At the helm of this intricate operation stands Commander Leba Brader, a trauma surgeon tasked with training and evaluating the new recruits through her demanding Sea Box examination—a crucible designed to test every limit of her students' resilience. Alongside her is Provisional Commander Tiv Garnet, recently reassigned to naval command and charged with spearheading the design and engineering efforts for mission-critical equipment. Dr. Pachino draws from her own background as a retired gastroenterologist with extensive experience in high-pressure medical situations to craft authentic characters navigating complex professional challenges. Her black belt in Krav Maga and work in self-defense inform the book's portrayal of discipline, preparation, and tactical thinking.
The story centers on an eclectic group of student scientists, particularly Maximiliano Urodela, a brilliant graduate student desperate to lead his exploratory team. Having escaped Marisantov in his youth, Max returned to Luac seeking personal transformation and a way to reshape his home world. His quest becomes emblematic of the larger themes permeating this installment: ambition tested against uncertainty, camaraderie forged through adversity, and the profound question of what one will sacrifice for redemption. Readers will discover how these diverse characters learn to collaborate under pressure, whether they can overcome the Sea Box's trials, and whether Max will risk everything to return home forever changed.
Published by Page Publishing, Lisa Pachino, MD's exhilarating work offers readers an immersive science fiction experience that blends sophisticated worldbuilding with intimate character development. The novel promises to captivate fans of tactical adventure while introducing newcomers to the richly imagined A Change in Tactics universe.
Readers who wish to experience this electrifying work can purchase "Current Affairs" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories