Recent Release, "JP's Life Works 1978...," by Rose Liebert and J.P. Spencer, Invites Readers Into Transcendent Dimensions Through Visionary Art and Verse
Helena, MT, July 08, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Rose Libert and J.P. Spencer have completed a new book exploring metaphysical and artistic endeavors intertwined with entheogenic consciousness and visionary substances. This collection presents paintings and poetry that serve as windows into Shamballa, the seven etheric cities dwelling in other dimensions of heavenly light. Through carefully crafted visual imagery and lyrical expression, the work guides readers on an inward journey through ideas and visions that resonate within the deepest chambers of the soul, awakening dormant spiritual awareness and expanded perception.
Rose Liberte, born Rosanne Joy Piazza, grew up in Omaha, Nebraska, and later relocated to Santa Barbara, California, where she pursued religious studies and earned dual degrees in psychology and sociology. Her spiritual path honored the universal language of love across all denominations and traditions. She married artist J.P. Spencer in 1972, and together they built a multiracial family creating work that blended cultural wisdom with mystical insight. Though she passed away in 2001, her poetic legacy endures through this publication. Spencer, an accomplished African American surrealist painter, has drawn inspiration from both his heritage and the dramatic Montana landscape where he has lived at the edge of wilderness. His collaboration with Jalaine Alva Sornson since 1977 has deepened his artistic vision, producing landscapes of mythical and transcendent qualities.
"JP's Life Works 1978: Arts at the Gates of the *Great* World and Universal Shamballa Art and Poetry" invites seekers and artists to discover the intersection of consciousness, creativity, and spiritual yearning. Readers will encounter themes of universal love, dimensional mysticism, and the power of artistic expression to illuminate inner truth. The stakes are profound: the work challenges conventional perception and opens gateways to understanding reality beyond ordinary awareness. Within these pages lie revelations about the soul's capacity for transcendence and the artist's role as a bridge between worlds.
"Our intention has always been to create windows into higher consciousness," said the authors. "Through art and poetry, we hope to awaken in readers the remembrance of their own divine nature and their connection to all existence."
Published by Page Publishing, this transformative work offers readers a portal to expanded consciousness and spiritual awakening. This collection stands as a testament to the enduring power of creative expression to transcend death, time, and dimensional boundaries.
Readers who wish to experience this transcendent work can purchase "JP's Life Works 1978: Arts at the Gates of the *Great* World and Universal Shamballa Art and Poetry" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Rose Liberte, born Rosanne Joy Piazza, grew up in Omaha, Nebraska, and later relocated to Santa Barbara, California, where she pursued religious studies and earned dual degrees in psychology and sociology. Her spiritual path honored the universal language of love across all denominations and traditions. She married artist J.P. Spencer in 1972, and together they built a multiracial family creating work that blended cultural wisdom with mystical insight. Though she passed away in 2001, her poetic legacy endures through this publication. Spencer, an accomplished African American surrealist painter, has drawn inspiration from both his heritage and the dramatic Montana landscape where he has lived at the edge of wilderness. His collaboration with Jalaine Alva Sornson since 1977 has deepened his artistic vision, producing landscapes of mythical and transcendent qualities.
"JP's Life Works 1978: Arts at the Gates of the *Great* World and Universal Shamballa Art and Poetry" invites seekers and artists to discover the intersection of consciousness, creativity, and spiritual yearning. Readers will encounter themes of universal love, dimensional mysticism, and the power of artistic expression to illuminate inner truth. The stakes are profound: the work challenges conventional perception and opens gateways to understanding reality beyond ordinary awareness. Within these pages lie revelations about the soul's capacity for transcendence and the artist's role as a bridge between worlds.
"Our intention has always been to create windows into higher consciousness," said the authors. "Through art and poetry, we hope to awaken in readers the remembrance of their own divine nature and their connection to all existence."
Published by Page Publishing, this transformative work offers readers a portal to expanded consciousness and spiritual awakening. This collection stands as a testament to the enduring power of creative expression to transcend death, time, and dimensional boundaries.
Readers who wish to experience this transcendent work can purchase "JP's Life Works 1978: Arts at the Gates of the *Great* World and Universal Shamballa Art and Poetry" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
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www.pagepublishing.com
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