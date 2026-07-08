Recent Release, "Real Estate 101 - Your 1st Year Florida Edition," from Page Publishing Author Cheryl Lovelace, Guides New Realtors Through Their First Year
Port Orange, FL, July 08, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Cheryl Lovelace has completed a new book, "Real Estate 101 - Your 1st Year Florida Edition": Guidance for New Realtors — setup and premise. As a realtor herself, Lovelace fills this comprehensive guide with the tips, reminders, and hard-earned lessons she accrued when starting out in the field. Lovelace's work offers a practical roadmap for new agents, pointing them toward the destination while acknowledging that every client, transaction, and market is unique.
Living in sunny Florida, Cheryl Lovelace made an exciting career switch to real estate in 2018 after spending 30 years in the travel industry. When she's not helping clients find their dream homes, Cheryl and her husband, a helicopter pilot with a sheriff's department, enjoy their free time on their boat or soaking up the sun at the beach. As a diehard Ohio State University fan, Cheryl proudly watched her daughter attend The Ohio State University.
"Real Estate 101 - Your 1st Year Florida Edition" by Cheryl Lovelace — themes, stakes, and what readers will discover. This comprehensive guide doesn't dive deeply into every subject; instead, it offers a concise roadmap to help new agents find their footing, build confidence, and know they're not wandering through the business alone. Lovelace's hope is that new agents can open these pages, feel a little steadier, and say, "I can do this."
Author Cheryl Lovelace shares, "When I became a Realtor, I knew absolutely nothing — just like many others starting out. To survive, I filled a massive notebook with tips, reminders, and hard-earned lessons. At one point, I joked that I should turn it into a book. So I did."
Published by Page Publishing, Cheryl Lovelace's practical work provides invaluable guidance for new realtors. Her relatable tips and encouragement will empower aspiring agents to take on their first year with confidence.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase "Real Estate 101 - Your 1st Year Florida Edition" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Living in sunny Florida, Cheryl Lovelace made an exciting career switch to real estate in 2018 after spending 30 years in the travel industry. When she's not helping clients find their dream homes, Cheryl and her husband, a helicopter pilot with a sheriff's department, enjoy their free time on their boat or soaking up the sun at the beach. As a diehard Ohio State University fan, Cheryl proudly watched her daughter attend The Ohio State University.
"Real Estate 101 - Your 1st Year Florida Edition" by Cheryl Lovelace — themes, stakes, and what readers will discover. This comprehensive guide doesn't dive deeply into every subject; instead, it offers a concise roadmap to help new agents find their footing, build confidence, and know they're not wandering through the business alone. Lovelace's hope is that new agents can open these pages, feel a little steadier, and say, "I can do this."
Author Cheryl Lovelace shares, "When I became a Realtor, I knew absolutely nothing — just like many others starting out. To survive, I filled a massive notebook with tips, reminders, and hard-earned lessons. At one point, I joked that I should turn it into a book. So I did."
Published by Page Publishing, Cheryl Lovelace's practical work provides invaluable guidance for new realtors. Her relatable tips and encouragement will empower aspiring agents to take on their first year with confidence.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase "Real Estate 101 - Your 1st Year Florida Edition" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
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1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
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