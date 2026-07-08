Recent Release, "Becky's Birthmark," from Page Publishing Author JC Guetz, Follows a Young Girl’s Birthmark Learning That Her Differences Make Her Special
Dallas, TX, July 08, 2026 --(PR.com)-- JC Guetz has completed a new book, titled, "Becky's Birthmark," a touching children's story told from the perspective of the girl’s birthmark. When the birthmark realizes she is the only one among Becky’s friends with this marking, sadness threatens to overwhelm her. But as fate would have it, a special friend enters her life and helps her see herself in an entirely different light, transforming her perspective and discovering the beauty in individuality.
Drawing on more than two decades of experience as an educator, JC Guetz developed a genuine passion for crafting engaging stories during four years of teaching Sunday School. These experiences working with young learners directly inspired him to bring this narrative to life, combining his deep understanding of childhood emotions with his talent for relatable storytelling. Now, with his first published work, he shares his vision of creating meaningful content that resonates with children.
In "Becky's Birthmark" young readers will encounter an empowering message about self-worth and belonging. The story gently addresses the universal childhood experience of feeling different while celebrating the courage it takes to embrace who you truly are. Through the birthmark’s journey, children discover that their unique characteristics are not obstacles to acceptance but rather the very qualities that make them worthy of love and friendship.
"I wanted to create a story that would help children see themselves as beautiful and valued, just as they are," said Guetz. "Every child deserves to know that their differences are gifts, and I hope the story of Becky’s birthmark becomes a cherished companion on their journey of self-discovery."
Published by Page Publishing, JC Guetz's heartwarming work offers parents and educators a valuable tool for discussing self-acceptance with the children in their lives. This tender narrative plants seeds of confidence that will flourish throughout a child's development.
Readers who wish to experience this delightful work can purchase "Becky's Birthmark" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Drawing on more than two decades of experience as an educator, JC Guetz developed a genuine passion for crafting engaging stories during four years of teaching Sunday School. These experiences working with young learners directly inspired him to bring this narrative to life, combining his deep understanding of childhood emotions with his talent for relatable storytelling. Now, with his first published work, he shares his vision of creating meaningful content that resonates with children.
In "Becky's Birthmark" young readers will encounter an empowering message about self-worth and belonging. The story gently addresses the universal childhood experience of feeling different while celebrating the courage it takes to embrace who you truly are. Through the birthmark’s journey, children discover that their unique characteristics are not obstacles to acceptance but rather the very qualities that make them worthy of love and friendship.
"I wanted to create a story that would help children see themselves as beautiful and valued, just as they are," said Guetz. "Every child deserves to know that their differences are gifts, and I hope the story of Becky’s birthmark becomes a cherished companion on their journey of self-discovery."
Published by Page Publishing, JC Guetz's heartwarming work offers parents and educators a valuable tool for discussing self-acceptance with the children in their lives. This tender narrative plants seeds of confidence that will flourish throughout a child's development.
Readers who wish to experience this delightful work can purchase "Becky's Birthmark" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
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1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
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