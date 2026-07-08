Recent Release, "The King of Assassins," from Page Publishing Author Matthew Schneider, is a Captivating Tale of One Man's High-Stakes Battle for Survival
Conroe, TX, July 08, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Matthew Schneider has completed a new book, "The King of Assassins" that follows the story of contract killer Sam Corliss, who expects a relaxing homecoming in Miami for his sister's wedding. However, his work has followed him, and a cabal of lethal opponents are after a $50-million contract on his head. To stay alive, Sam must use all his wits and skills to outlast the assassins closing in, while keeping his family in the dark about his true profession.
Schneider's diverse background, including his time in the Navy, has provided ample inspiration for crafting this gripping narrative. With a keen eye for detail and a talent for creating complex, multifaceted characters, he weaves an emotionally resonant tale that will captivate readers.
"The King of Assassins" by Matthew Schneider is a thrilling, action-packed tale that explores the high-stakes world of contract killing. Readers will be enthralled by the pulse-pounding suspense, the moral dilemmas Sam faces, and the profound implications of his choices.
"As an author, my joy in life is to create, to feel like I'm the intermediary for a story begging to be born," said author Matthew Schneider.
Published by Page Publishing, Matthew Schneider's illuminating work provides readers with a gripping and thought-provoking exploration of the human condition. This insightful novel is sure to leave a lasting impression.
Readers who wish to experience this compelling work can purchase "The King of Assassins" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Schneider's diverse background, including his time in the Navy, has provided ample inspiration for crafting this gripping narrative. With a keen eye for detail and a talent for creating complex, multifaceted characters, he weaves an emotionally resonant tale that will captivate readers.
"The King of Assassins" by Matthew Schneider is a thrilling, action-packed tale that explores the high-stakes world of contract killing. Readers will be enthralled by the pulse-pounding suspense, the moral dilemmas Sam faces, and the profound implications of his choices.
"As an author, my joy in life is to create, to feel like I'm the intermediary for a story begging to be born," said author Matthew Schneider.
Published by Page Publishing, Matthew Schneider's illuminating work provides readers with a gripping and thought-provoking exploration of the human condition. This insightful novel is sure to leave a lasting impression.
Readers who wish to experience this compelling work can purchase "The King of Assassins" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories