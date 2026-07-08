Recent Release, "Poetry Off Track," from Page Publishing Author Syeeah Jarrule Bahshay, Offers Readers an Unforgettable Journey Through Surreal, Darkly Imaginative Verse
Winter Park, FL, July 08, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Syeeah Jarrule Bahshay has completed a new book, "Poetry Off Track," a collection that plunges readers into haunting landscapes where reality bends and the ordinary becomes grotesque. From the jarring image of a brown coffin in a kitchen to encounters with the uncanny and inexplicable, each poem invites exploration of themes both disturbing and profound. The verses carry readers through dreamlike sequences where the boundaries between the living and the dead grow perilously thin, where everyday settings transform into stages for psychological unraveling.
Born in the Bronx and raised on Long Island, Bahshay drew upon her lived experiences and introspective nature to craft her distinctive voice. Beginning her poetry journey in adolescence, she has developed a remarkable ability to translate complex emotional terrain into visceral, arresting language. Her earlier works—Poetry Unsalted and The Dead Man's Poetry—established her reputation as a fearless chronicler of the human psyche, and her contributions to college literary magazines have garnered recognition from discerning editors and publishers alike.
"Poetry Off Track" stands as her most daring collection yet, presenting raw explorations of identity, mortality, and the fragmented nature of consciousness. Readers will encounter language that breathes life into shadowed corners of the mind, discovering how vulnerability and strength coexist within the same breath. This work asks difficult questions and refuses easy answers, instead offering readers permission to sit with discomfort and find meaning within the darkness.
"I wanted to create poetry that doesn't apologize for its strangeness," said author Syeeah Jarrule Bahshay. "These verses are meant to unsettle, to challenge, and ultimately to reveal truths that we often keep hidden. Writing has always been my way of making sense of the world, and I hope readers find themselves reflected in these pages."
Published by Page Publishing, Syeeah Jarrule Bahshay's bold work will resonate deeply with poetry enthusiasts and readers seeking authentic, unflinching artistic expression. Her collection stands as testimony to the transformative power of putting pen to paper.
Readers who wish to experience this evocative work can purchase "Poetry Off Track" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Born in the Bronx and raised on Long Island, Bahshay drew upon her lived experiences and introspective nature to craft her distinctive voice. Beginning her poetry journey in adolescence, she has developed a remarkable ability to translate complex emotional terrain into visceral, arresting language. Her earlier works—Poetry Unsalted and The Dead Man's Poetry—established her reputation as a fearless chronicler of the human psyche, and her contributions to college literary magazines have garnered recognition from discerning editors and publishers alike.
"Poetry Off Track" stands as her most daring collection yet, presenting raw explorations of identity, mortality, and the fragmented nature of consciousness. Readers will encounter language that breathes life into shadowed corners of the mind, discovering how vulnerability and strength coexist within the same breath. This work asks difficult questions and refuses easy answers, instead offering readers permission to sit with discomfort and find meaning within the darkness.
"I wanted to create poetry that doesn't apologize for its strangeness," said author Syeeah Jarrule Bahshay. "These verses are meant to unsettle, to challenge, and ultimately to reveal truths that we often keep hidden. Writing has always been my way of making sense of the world, and I hope readers find themselves reflected in these pages."
Published by Page Publishing, Syeeah Jarrule Bahshay's bold work will resonate deeply with poetry enthusiasts and readers seeking authentic, unflinching artistic expression. Her collection stands as testimony to the transformative power of putting pen to paper.
Readers who wish to experience this evocative work can purchase "Poetry Off Track" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
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1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
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