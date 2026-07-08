Recent Release, "The Rock," from Page Publishing Author Dmitriy Chuyashov, is a Captivating Exploration of Faith, Humility, and Personal Transformation
Kailua-Kona, HI, July 08, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Dmitriy Chuyashov has completed a new book, "The Rock" that follows the inspiring journey of a rock as it is shaped and molded by the forces of nature. Through vivid imagery and symbolic storytelling, the narrative invites readers to reflect on their own spiritual growth and the refining process that can lead to greater wisdom and compassion.
Dmitriy Chuyashov's compelling life story is interwoven throughout the book, providing readers with a deeper understanding of the author's motivations and the profound personal experiences that have informed his faith-filled writing. As the rock's odyssey unfolds, readers will discover powerful themes of surrender, trust, and the transformative power of embracing one's divine purpose.
"My hope is that 'The Rock' will encourage readers to approach life's challenges with an open heart, allowing themselves to be gently reshaped by the hand of God," said author Dmitriy Chuyashov.
Published by Page Publishing, Dmitriy Chuyashov's spiritually rich work offers readers an enlightening and uplifting exploration of the human experience. "The Rock" is a profound and insightful book that will inspire readers to reflect on their own journeys of faith and personal growth.
Readers who wish to experience this insightful work can purchase "The Rock" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Dmitriy Chuyashov's compelling life story is interwoven throughout the book, providing readers with a deeper understanding of the author's motivations and the profound personal experiences that have informed his faith-filled writing. As the rock's odyssey unfolds, readers will discover powerful themes of surrender, trust, and the transformative power of embracing one's divine purpose.
"My hope is that 'The Rock' will encourage readers to approach life's challenges with an open heart, allowing themselves to be gently reshaped by the hand of God," said author Dmitriy Chuyashov.
Published by Page Publishing, Dmitriy Chuyashov's spiritually rich work offers readers an enlightening and uplifting exploration of the human experience. "The Rock" is a profound and insightful book that will inspire readers to reflect on their own journeys of faith and personal growth.
Readers who wish to experience this insightful work can purchase "The Rock" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
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Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
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