Recent Release, "Time Child," from Page Publishing Author Geri Hawthorne, Explores Love and Destiny as a Nurse's Wartime Romance with a Time Traveler Changes Everything
Underwood, MN, July 08, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Geri Hawthorne has completed her second novel, "Time Child," a captivating tale set against the backdrop of Pearl Harbor. On December 6th, 1941, Marie, a navy nurse stationed in Honolulu, encounters a handsome naval officer on the beach. What begins as a sun-drenched day of romance and passion takes an extraordinary turn when the officer disappears in a beam of light the following morning—the same moment the attack on Pearl Harbor begins. Injured and desperate to help at the naval hospital, Marie survives a falling palm tree only to discover weeks later that she is pregnant.
Born and raised in North Dakota, Hawthorne has long drawn inspiration from history and science fiction, finding particular joy in weaving these passions together through her writing during long winter months. Her fascination with combining historical events with speculative storytelling culminates in this emotionally resonant narrative, her second novel and a testament to her evolution as a writer.
In "Time Child," Marie faces impossible choices as her past collides with her future. Widowed by World War II and raising her son in California, Marie has found hope in a new relationship with a compassionate doctor. Yet when her son's biological father returns, demanding custody of the boy he fathered across time, Marie must navigate emotional stakes that transcend the ordinary. When her son falls ill with polio, the lines between maternal protection and otherworldly conflict blur, forcing Marie into a desperate negotiation with a man from no time at all. Readers will discover a profound meditation on sacrifice, motherhood, and whether love can survive when two people exist in fundamentally different worlds.
"I wanted to explore what happens when the past literally arrives at your doorstep," said Hawthorne. "Marie's journey is about the impossible choices we make for our children and whether destiny can be negotiated—or if it simply unfolds as it always has."
Published by Page Publishing, Geri Hawthorne's enthralling work invites readers into a world where history and the impossible intersect. This novel will resonate with anyone who has pondered the consequences of chance meetings and the enduring power of connection across time.
Readers who wish to experience this imaginative work can purchase "Time Child" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Born and raised in North Dakota, Hawthorne has long drawn inspiration from history and science fiction, finding particular joy in weaving these passions together through her writing during long winter months. Her fascination with combining historical events with speculative storytelling culminates in this emotionally resonant narrative, her second novel and a testament to her evolution as a writer.
In "Time Child," Marie faces impossible choices as her past collides with her future. Widowed by World War II and raising her son in California, Marie has found hope in a new relationship with a compassionate doctor. Yet when her son's biological father returns, demanding custody of the boy he fathered across time, Marie must navigate emotional stakes that transcend the ordinary. When her son falls ill with polio, the lines between maternal protection and otherworldly conflict blur, forcing Marie into a desperate negotiation with a man from no time at all. Readers will discover a profound meditation on sacrifice, motherhood, and whether love can survive when two people exist in fundamentally different worlds.
"I wanted to explore what happens when the past literally arrives at your doorstep," said Hawthorne. "Marie's journey is about the impossible choices we make for our children and whether destiny can be negotiated—or if it simply unfolds as it always has."
Published by Page Publishing, Geri Hawthorne's enthralling work invites readers into a world where history and the impossible intersect. This novel will resonate with anyone who has pondered the consequences of chance meetings and the enduring power of connection across time.
Readers who wish to experience this imaginative work can purchase "Time Child" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
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1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
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