Recent Release, "Kobe and Santi Find Their Purpose," from Page Publishing Author M.L Botello, Follows Two Determined Characters Discovering Their Unique Callings
Houston, TX, July 08, 2026 --(PR.com)-- M.L Botello has completed a new book, "Kobe and Santi Find Their Purpose," a children's story that follows two friends as they embark on a journey of self-discovery. Through their experiences, Kobe and Santi learn the fulfillment that comes from dedicating themselves to helping others. The narrative gently guides readers to reflect on their own aspirations and the paths they might choose in their own lives.
Maria L. Botello draws from her extensive experience as a retired elementary school teacher and passionate caregiver to craft this meaningful story. Having spent years shaping young minds in the classroom and later dedicating herself to caregiving work across Houston and California's Bay Area, she understands deeply what it means to serve others. Her connection with celebrated author Julia Vinograd inspired her to channel her wisdom and compassion into this debut work, allowing her to continue impacting children even beyond the classroom.
"Kobe and Santi Find Their Purpose" explores the profound theme that every individual possesses a distinct calling waiting to be uncovered. The story resonates with young readers by demonstrating that purpose often emerges through acts of kindness and service. Readers will discover how volunteering and caring for others can illuminate one's path forward, transforming not just the lives of those being helped, but also enriching the helpers themselves with profound satisfaction and joy.
"Through writing this story, I wanted to plant seeds of purpose in children's hearts," said Botello. "My hope is that young readers will feel encouraged to explore their own talents and passions, discovering the same fulfillment that Kobe and Santi find through their caregiving journey."
Published by Page Publishing, M.L Botello's heartwarming work nurtures character development in children by presenting relatable role models who discover joy through service. This debut book carries the potential to inspire an entire generation of young people to seek meaningful ways to contribute to their communities.
Readers who wish to experience this uplifting work can purchase "Kobe and Santi Find Their Purpose" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Maria L. Botello draws from her extensive experience as a retired elementary school teacher and passionate caregiver to craft this meaningful story. Having spent years shaping young minds in the classroom and later dedicating herself to caregiving work across Houston and California's Bay Area, she understands deeply what it means to serve others. Her connection with celebrated author Julia Vinograd inspired her to channel her wisdom and compassion into this debut work, allowing her to continue impacting children even beyond the classroom.
"Kobe and Santi Find Their Purpose" explores the profound theme that every individual possesses a distinct calling waiting to be uncovered. The story resonates with young readers by demonstrating that purpose often emerges through acts of kindness and service. Readers will discover how volunteering and caring for others can illuminate one's path forward, transforming not just the lives of those being helped, but also enriching the helpers themselves with profound satisfaction and joy.
"Through writing this story, I wanted to plant seeds of purpose in children's hearts," said Botello. "My hope is that young readers will feel encouraged to explore their own talents and passions, discovering the same fulfillment that Kobe and Santi find through their caregiving journey."
Published by Page Publishing, M.L Botello's heartwarming work nurtures character development in children by presenting relatable role models who discover joy through service. This debut book carries the potential to inspire an entire generation of young people to seek meaningful ways to contribute to their communities.
Readers who wish to experience this uplifting work can purchase "Kobe and Santi Find Their Purpose" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
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Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
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