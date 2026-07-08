Recent Release "Behold, I stand at the door, and knock:" from Page Publishing Author Rodney J. Brooks Addresses Childhood Trauma and Faith's Transformative Healing Power
Lanham, MD, July 08, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Rodney J. Brooks has completed a new book, "Behold, I stand at the door, and knock:" that examines the profound and lasting effects of childhood trauma that can affect individuals throughout their entire lives. The work unflinchingly explores how early trauma shapes identity, relationships, and self-perception well into adulthood, while simultaneously offering a message of redemption and restoration through Jesus Christ.
Rodney writes from hard-earned experience. Born in Brooklyn, New York to a single mother; Rodney's father had died when he was five, Rodney grew up feeling disconnected from his blended family and carried deep wounds that manifested in destructive patterns. His journey took him through sports, substance abuse, homelessness, and countless failed attempts to numb the pain before he discovered the only healing force that could address his suffering at its root.
In "Behold, I stand at the door, and knock:" Rodney combines his candid personal narrative with spiritually rich insights into how childhood wounds continue reverberating throughout adulthood. He explores the futility of temporary fixes—whether drugs, alcohol, relationships, or material pursuits—and reveals how true liberation comes through encountering Christ's unconditional love and forgiveness. Readers will discover that regardless of their past, there exists a pathway towards healing, transformation, and wholeness that transcends human understanding.
"My story is not unique," said Rodney. "But what happened to me (the love I found, the forgiveness I received, the healing I experienced) that is extraordinary. I wrote this book because someone needs to know that their pain has purpose, and that Jesus is waiting at the door of their heart, knocking."
Published by Page Publishing, Rodney J. Brooks's stirring work offers solace and hope to survivors of childhood trauma and anyone searching for answers beyond conventional remedies. This profound testament demonstrates that no wound is too deep for divine grace to heal.
Readers who wish to experience this faith-filled work can purchase "Behold, I stand at the door, and knock:" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Rodney writes from hard-earned experience. Born in Brooklyn, New York to a single mother; Rodney's father had died when he was five, Rodney grew up feeling disconnected from his blended family and carried deep wounds that manifested in destructive patterns. His journey took him through sports, substance abuse, homelessness, and countless failed attempts to numb the pain before he discovered the only healing force that could address his suffering at its root.
In "Behold, I stand at the door, and knock:" Rodney combines his candid personal narrative with spiritually rich insights into how childhood wounds continue reverberating throughout adulthood. He explores the futility of temporary fixes—whether drugs, alcohol, relationships, or material pursuits—and reveals how true liberation comes through encountering Christ's unconditional love and forgiveness. Readers will discover that regardless of their past, there exists a pathway towards healing, transformation, and wholeness that transcends human understanding.
"My story is not unique," said Rodney. "But what happened to me (the love I found, the forgiveness I received, the healing I experienced) that is extraordinary. I wrote this book because someone needs to know that their pain has purpose, and that Jesus is waiting at the door of their heart, knocking."
Published by Page Publishing, Rodney J. Brooks's stirring work offers solace and hope to survivors of childhood trauma and anyone searching for answers beyond conventional remedies. This profound testament demonstrates that no wound is too deep for divine grace to heal.
Readers who wish to experience this faith-filled work can purchase "Behold, I stand at the door, and knock:" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
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Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
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