Recent Release, "Think Like Spies," from Page Publishing Author Martin Rust, Reveals How Intelligence Principles Can Transform Decision-Making in Complex Times
Aston, Canada, July 08, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Martin Rust has completed his latest book, "Think Like Spies: How to Make Better Decisions in a Crazy World," which challenges readers to adopt a fundamentally different approach to the constant stream of information bombarding their lives. In an era where reactive responses to social media clips and brief posts dominate, Rust proposes that we must become more deliberate, asking proactive and objective questions before forming conclusions. The book builds on his previous work, Optimize the Moment, by exploring how structured intelligence-gathering methodologies can illuminate clearer paths forward in both personal and professional contexts.
Drawing on more than two decades of experience advising Fortune 100 companies, technology organizations, and government agencies, Martin Rust brings unparalleled credibility to this exploration of strategic thinking. His background in defense, security, and business strategy has equipped him with deep expertise in data analysis, problem-solving, and navigating complex organizational challenges. Rust's proven ability to determine objective solutions amid turbulent circumstances shines throughout the narrative, grounded in real-world applications rather than abstract theory.
"Think Like Spies" investigates the transformative power of systematic intelligence gathering and its application to leadership and decision-making in tumultuous times. Readers will discover why traditional models of strategy no longer suffice when mission focus, talent acquisition, rapid deployment, and sustainable planning define contemporary success. The stakes are substantial—those who master these techniques gain competitive advantages in their families, organizations, and communities, while those who remain reactive risk being overtaken by events. Through this enlightening work, Rust demonstrates that thinking like spies isn't about espionage; it's about acquiring knowledge with purpose, evaluating it critically, and using it wisely.
"We live in an age of information overload, yet many of us make decisions based on incomplete understanding," said author Martin Rust. "By adopting intelligence-gathering principles, we can cut through the noise and develop strategies that actually work. That's what this book is really about—empowering people to think more clearly and lead more effectively."
Published by Page Publishing, Martin Rust's practical work equips leaders and decision-makers with actionable intelligence frameworks they can immediately implement. This book provides the tools necessary to navigate complexity with confidence and intention.
Readers who wish to experience this insightful work can purchase "Think Like Spies" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Drawing on more than two decades of experience advising Fortune 100 companies, technology organizations, and government agencies, Martin Rust brings unparalleled credibility to this exploration of strategic thinking. His background in defense, security, and business strategy has equipped him with deep expertise in data analysis, problem-solving, and navigating complex organizational challenges. Rust's proven ability to determine objective solutions amid turbulent circumstances shines throughout the narrative, grounded in real-world applications rather than abstract theory.
"Think Like Spies" investigates the transformative power of systematic intelligence gathering and its application to leadership and decision-making in tumultuous times. Readers will discover why traditional models of strategy no longer suffice when mission focus, talent acquisition, rapid deployment, and sustainable planning define contemporary success. The stakes are substantial—those who master these techniques gain competitive advantages in their families, organizations, and communities, while those who remain reactive risk being overtaken by events. Through this enlightening work, Rust demonstrates that thinking like spies isn't about espionage; it's about acquiring knowledge with purpose, evaluating it critically, and using it wisely.
"We live in an age of information overload, yet many of us make decisions based on incomplete understanding," said author Martin Rust. "By adopting intelligence-gathering principles, we can cut through the noise and develop strategies that actually work. That's what this book is really about—empowering people to think more clearly and lead more effectively."
Published by Page Publishing, Martin Rust's practical work equips leaders and decision-makers with actionable intelligence frameworks they can immediately implement. This book provides the tools necessary to navigate complexity with confidence and intention.
Readers who wish to experience this insightful work can purchase "Think Like Spies" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
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www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
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