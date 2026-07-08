Recent Release, "My Life," from Page Publishing Author Alphonso D. Green, Chronicles an Extraordinary Journey from Rural Poverty to the Pentagon
Pasadena, MD, July 08, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Alphonso D. Green has completed a new book, "My Life": Started from the Bottom, Now I'm Here, a candid memoir that traces his remarkable ascent from sharecropper's grandson to one of the Army's highest-ranking enlisted personnel. Born in rural Quincy, Florida, in 1957 during the early civil rights era, Green spent his childhood working tobacco fields and living without running water or modern conveniences. Yet from these humble beginnings, he forged a determined path upward, refusing to let circumstances define his destiny. This book details the trail he blazed through adversity, personal struggle, and ultimate triumph—a testament to what one person can achieve through grit and unwavering resolve.
Green's background shaped every chapter of his narrative. He enlisted in the US Army in March 1975, during his senior year of high school, and served for just over twenty-nine years, ultimately earning promotion to Sergeant Major—the Army's highest enlisted rank—with his final assignment at the Pentagon in Washington, DC. After retiring in September 2004, he transitioned to civilian service, where he has worked for over two decades as Chief of the Recruiting Policy Branch. Along the way, he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in General Psychology from Excelsior College and a Master of Science degree in Quality Systems Management from the National Graduate School of Quality Management, demonstrating his commitment to continuous growth and professional excellence.
"My Life" explores the profound stakes of being born into poverty and the transformative power of self-determination. Readers will discover how Green navigated the systemic challenges of pre- and post-civil rights America while pursuing education, stability, and respect. His story addresses timeless themes: that one's starting point need not dictate one's finish line, that perseverance conquers circumstance, and that meaningful achievement comes through honest effort. By placing readers intimately within his world, Green reveals hard-earned lessons about resilience, sacrifice, and the possibilities available to those willing to work for them.
"This memoir represents my desire to show others that being born poor doesn't mean staying poor," said Green. "I want readers to understand that where you start is not where you have to finish, and that with determination and dedication, anyone can rise to meet their potential."
Published by Page Publishing, Alphonso D. Green's revealing work offers readers an unforgettable account of perseverance and reinvention. His story inspires all who face hardship to recognize their own capacity for transformation and success.
Readers who wish to experience this authentic work can purchase "My Life" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Green's background shaped every chapter of his narrative. He enlisted in the US Army in March 1975, during his senior year of high school, and served for just over twenty-nine years, ultimately earning promotion to Sergeant Major—the Army's highest enlisted rank—with his final assignment at the Pentagon in Washington, DC. After retiring in September 2004, he transitioned to civilian service, where he has worked for over two decades as Chief of the Recruiting Policy Branch. Along the way, he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in General Psychology from Excelsior College and a Master of Science degree in Quality Systems Management from the National Graduate School of Quality Management, demonstrating his commitment to continuous growth and professional excellence.
"My Life" explores the profound stakes of being born into poverty and the transformative power of self-determination. Readers will discover how Green navigated the systemic challenges of pre- and post-civil rights America while pursuing education, stability, and respect. His story addresses timeless themes: that one's starting point need not dictate one's finish line, that perseverance conquers circumstance, and that meaningful achievement comes through honest effort. By placing readers intimately within his world, Green reveals hard-earned lessons about resilience, sacrifice, and the possibilities available to those willing to work for them.
"This memoir represents my desire to show others that being born poor doesn't mean staying poor," said Green. "I want readers to understand that where you start is not where you have to finish, and that with determination and dedication, anyone can rise to meet their potential."
Published by Page Publishing, Alphonso D. Green's revealing work offers readers an unforgettable account of perseverance and reinvention. His story inspires all who face hardship to recognize their own capacity for transformation and success.
Readers who wish to experience this authentic work can purchase "My Life" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
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www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
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