Jaren a Hancock’s "A Ground Swell’s Groundswell" is a Story of Two Men from Diverse Backgrounds Pulled Together by a Military Duty and a Passion for Surfing and Skiing

Recent release “A Ground Swell’s -Groundswell” from Page Publishing author Jaren A Hancock is a riveting novel that takes place in the late 1950s against the backdrop of a rapidly changing world. It is a stirring, venturesome story about two young men from extremely diverse backgrounds that are thrown together as Basic Training recruits at California’s Fort Ord Army base. After overcoming the rigors of basic training, they become inseparable, surfing the waves of Hawaii and skiing Utah’s powder