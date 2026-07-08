Jaren a Hancock’s "A Ground Swell’s Groundswell" is a Story of Two Men from Diverse Backgrounds Pulled Together by a Military Duty and a Passion for Surfing and Skiing
Recent release “A Ground Swell’s -Groundswell” from Page Publishing author Jaren A Hancock is a riveting novel that takes place in the late 1950s against the backdrop of a rapidly changing world. It is a stirring, venturesome story about two young men from extremely diverse backgrounds that are thrown together as Basic Training recruits at California’s Fort Ord Army base. After overcoming the rigors of basic training, they become inseparable, surfing the waves of Hawaii and skiing Utah’s powder
Fairfield, UT, July 08, 2026 --(PR.com)-- A native of Utah, author Jaren A. Hancock spent his formative years in the 1950s and 1960s living in Hawaii, where he developed a deep passion board and body surfing, outrigger canoe paddling, and Kayaking. He attended Brigham Young University, earning a degree in Economics. On graduating, he went to work for Hawaiian Electric Company. After a decade in the energy sector, he transitioned into real estate, becoming a Broker specializing in commercial projects.
He is a loving father and grandfather with a lifelong commitment to staying in peak physical condition.
A recent release “A Ground Swell’s Groundswell” from Page Publishing author Jaren A Hancock is a riveting novel set in the late 1950s against the backdrop of a rapidly changing world. It is an enthralling tale, that will captivate the readers as they follow the incredible journey of two young men from extremely diverse backgrounds through the rigors of Basic Training at California’s Fort Ord Army base and other adventures, both good and bad.
For survival, they bond together, and the relationship takes them not only through the hardships of military life but also introduces each of them to new sporting activities. On weekend ‘leaves’ they surf California waves and plan for a ‘big wave’ Hawaii trip and eventually skiing Utah’s deep powder snow.
College is postponed and they earn extra money working as stevedores on Honolulu’s waterfront and playing high stakes poker. Walk with them down the mysterious streets of Honolulu’s Chinatown with its strip clubs, whorehouses, tattoo parlors, and second story gaming rooms featuring ‘no limit’ poker and mah-jongg games. All in the company of pimps, prostitutes, and tough Hawaiian ‘hit men’.
In contrast, read how they adjust to the wealthy social circles of Honolulu, San Francisco, Napa Valley, and Carmel.
See how through all these situations a brief trip to the small, heavily segregated town of Pisgah, Alabama adds another element of mystery to the shocking, unsuspected conclusion.
Published by Page Publishing, Jaren A. Hancock’s enthralling tale will captivate readers as they follow along on this incredible journey of friendship and brotherhood, revealing how these two men become entwined in a chain of life-changing experiences that culminate in a shocking, unsuspected conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this spellbinding work can purchase “A Ground Swell's Groundswell” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating.
He is a loving father and grandfather with a lifelong commitment to staying in peak physical condition.
A recent release “A Ground Swell’s Groundswell” from Page Publishing author Jaren A Hancock is a riveting novel set in the late 1950s against the backdrop of a rapidly changing world. It is an enthralling tale, that will captivate the readers as they follow the incredible journey of two young men from extremely diverse backgrounds through the rigors of Basic Training at California’s Fort Ord Army base and other adventures, both good and bad.
For survival, they bond together, and the relationship takes them not only through the hardships of military life but also introduces each of them to new sporting activities. On weekend ‘leaves’ they surf California waves and plan for a ‘big wave’ Hawaii trip and eventually skiing Utah’s deep powder snow.
College is postponed and they earn extra money working as stevedores on Honolulu’s waterfront and playing high stakes poker. Walk with them down the mysterious streets of Honolulu’s Chinatown with its strip clubs, whorehouses, tattoo parlors, and second story gaming rooms featuring ‘no limit’ poker and mah-jongg games. All in the company of pimps, prostitutes, and tough Hawaiian ‘hit men’.
In contrast, read how they adjust to the wealthy social circles of Honolulu, San Francisco, Napa Valley, and Carmel.
See how through all these situations a brief trip to the small, heavily segregated town of Pisgah, Alabama adds another element of mystery to the shocking, unsuspected conclusion.
Published by Page Publishing, Jaren A. Hancock’s enthralling tale will captivate readers as they follow along on this incredible journey of friendship and brotherhood, revealing how these two men become entwined in a chain of life-changing experiences that culminate in a shocking, unsuspected conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this spellbinding work can purchase “A Ground Swell's Groundswell” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating.
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www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
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