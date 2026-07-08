Recent Release, "3 Fairy Tales," from Page Publishing Author Marlynn Groholske, Offers Three Enchanting Stories Brimming with Hope, Romance, and Valuable Lessons
Union City, MI, July 08, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Marlynn Groholske has completed a new book, titled, "3 Fairy Tales," a delightful trilogy that celebrates the enduring power of optimism and the triumph of the human spirit. The collection features three distinct narratives: Love Blooms on the Circle K, a tender story of perseverance; Summer's End, a romantic tale that explores how love transforms us; and The Little Girl Who Never Was, an imaginative work that imparts wisdom about survival, personal choices, and circumstance. Each story culminates in a satisfying resolution, reminding readers that joy and contentment are worth pursuing.
At ninety years old, Marlynn continues to embrace life with creative vigor, balancing her passion for writing with quilting and maintaining cherished connections with her five children and grandchildren in Michigan. Her philosophy of storytelling stands in stark contrast to contemporary literature that often prioritizes realism over wonder. She believes deeply in the transformative potential of narratives that uplift rather than burden the reader.
"3 Fairy Tales" explores profound themes of resilience, romantic connection, and the quiet strength found in everyday choices. Readers will discover how hope sustains us through hardship, how love binds people together across distances, and how the decisions we make shape our destinies. These wholesome narratives remind us that life, though challenging, deserves to be celebrated with optimism and faith in better tomorrows.
"I have never believed in focusing on darkness when light is always available to us," said Groholske. "These three stories represent my conviction that fairy tales aren't just for children—they're for anyone seeking reassurance that goodness prevails and happiness is possible."
Published by Page Publishing, Marlynn Groholske's uplifting work offers readers an escape into narratives where virtue is rewarded and hope blooms eternal. This collection serves as a gentle reminder that storytelling can heal, inspire, and restore our faith in life's possibilities.
Readers who wish to experience this heartwarming work can purchase "3 Fairy Tales" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
At ninety years old, Marlynn continues to embrace life with creative vigor, balancing her passion for writing with quilting and maintaining cherished connections with her five children and grandchildren in Michigan. Her philosophy of storytelling stands in stark contrast to contemporary literature that often prioritizes realism over wonder. She believes deeply in the transformative potential of narratives that uplift rather than burden the reader.
"3 Fairy Tales" explores profound themes of resilience, romantic connection, and the quiet strength found in everyday choices. Readers will discover how hope sustains us through hardship, how love binds people together across distances, and how the decisions we make shape our destinies. These wholesome narratives remind us that life, though challenging, deserves to be celebrated with optimism and faith in better tomorrows.
"I have never believed in focusing on darkness when light is always available to us," said Groholske. "These three stories represent my conviction that fairy tales aren't just for children—they're for anyone seeking reassurance that goodness prevails and happiness is possible."
Published by Page Publishing, Marlynn Groholske's uplifting work offers readers an escape into narratives where virtue is rewarded and hope blooms eternal. This collection serves as a gentle reminder that storytelling can heal, inspire, and restore our faith in life's possibilities.
Readers who wish to experience this heartwarming work can purchase "3 Fairy Tales" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
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1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
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