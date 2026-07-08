Recent Release, "Not My Momma," from Page Publishing Author Jerome Amazin Jordan, Chronicles a Son's Devotion to Protecting His Mother from Darkness
Plainfield, NJ, July 08, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Jerome Amazin Jordan has completed a new book, "Not My Momma," a raw and unflinching memoir that explores the transformative power of familial love and sacrifice. Through vivid, candid recollections, Jordan traces his journey from a spirited young boy whose world revolved around his mother—a woman whose presence and warmth made everyone around her feel alive—to a protective force willing to do whatever it took to shield her from harm. This intimate portrait reveals how witnessing unspeakable acts against the one person he cherished most became the catalyst for his own awakening and determination.
The author brings authenticity to his narrative through lived experience and hard-won wisdom. Jerome Jordan is a chemical operator, writer, and comedian currently residing in Plainfield, New Jersey, with his family. His commitment to his craft was forged through adversity; after surviving a near-death experience, he made a solemn vow to continue writing, having been told by doctors that he wouldn't see the morning light. That brush with mortality instilled in him a sense of purpose and urgency to share his story with the world.
"Not My Momma" stands as a profound testament to the lengths a child will go to rescue a parent from suffering. Readers will discover themes of unconditional love, resilience, and the painful maturation that comes from confronting life's harshest realities. The stakes are deeply personal yet universally resonant—a meditation on how witnessing trauma shapes identity and how one person's resolve can become another's lifeline. This reflective work challenges readers to examine their own relationships and the sacrifices we make for those we hold dear.
"Writing this book allowed me to process experiences that shaped who I am," said Jordan. "I wanted to honor my mother and show that even in darkness, love and determination can create light."
Published by Page Publishing, Jerome Amazin Jordan's powerful work offers solace and validation to readers who have navigated similar struggles. His story will resonate with anyone who has struggled to protect a loved one and emerged stronger from that battle.
Readers who wish to experience this profound work can purchase "Not My Momma" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
The author brings authenticity to his narrative through lived experience and hard-won wisdom. Jerome Jordan is a chemical operator, writer, and comedian currently residing in Plainfield, New Jersey, with his family. His commitment to his craft was forged through adversity; after surviving a near-death experience, he made a solemn vow to continue writing, having been told by doctors that he wouldn't see the morning light. That brush with mortality instilled in him a sense of purpose and urgency to share his story with the world.
"Not My Momma" stands as a profound testament to the lengths a child will go to rescue a parent from suffering. Readers will discover themes of unconditional love, resilience, and the painful maturation that comes from confronting life's harshest realities. The stakes are deeply personal yet universally resonant—a meditation on how witnessing trauma shapes identity and how one person's resolve can become another's lifeline. This reflective work challenges readers to examine their own relationships and the sacrifices we make for those we hold dear.
"Writing this book allowed me to process experiences that shaped who I am," said Jordan. "I wanted to honor my mother and show that even in darkness, love and determination can create light."
Published by Page Publishing, Jerome Amazin Jordan's powerful work offers solace and validation to readers who have navigated similar struggles. His story will resonate with anyone who has struggled to protect a loved one and emerged stronger from that battle.
Readers who wish to experience this profound work can purchase "Not My Momma" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
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1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
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