Recent Release, "Departing to Paris," from Page Publishing Author Minister Billy Logan Jr., Explores a Kidnapping That Turns an Anniversary Into a Fight for Survival
South Haven, MS, July 08, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Minister Billy Logan Jr. has completed a new book, "Departing to Paris," which follows Dennis Burke, a accomplished surgeon from San Francisco, and his devoted wife Katie as their dream getaway becomes a nightmare. What begins as an exciting romantic escape rapidly deteriorates when criminals target the successful physician, ensnaring his wife in their sinister scheme. Trapped in extraordinary circumstances, the couple must navigate unimaginable challenges while clinging to hope and faith.
Drawing from his background as a Minister at New Salem Missionary Baptist Church in Memphis, Tennessee, and his experience in music, writing, and theatrical performance, Minister Billy Logan Jr. brings authentic spiritual depth to this tale. His humble approach to storytelling, combined with his passion for inspiring others, infuses the narrative with profound emotional resonance. Raised in Coldwater, Mississippi, he inherited a strong work ethic and unwavering faith that resonate throughout his work.
"Departing to Paris" presents readers with a gripping exploration of how ordinary people respond when their worlds collapse. As Dennis and Katie face their ordeal, they discover that prayers, divine intervention, and unexpected circumstances can shift the trajectory of fate. Yet the narrative refuses easy answers—history teaches that even carefully aligned destinies can unravel. Minister Billy Logan Jr. weaves together tension, spirituality, and the raw human struggle for redemption in this riveting tale.
"I wanted to explore how faith and human resilience intersect during our darkest moments," said the author. "This story examines what we're willing to fight for and the grace that sustains us through trials we never anticipated."
Published by Page Publishing, Minister Billy Logan Jr.'s compelling work provides readers with an emotionally gripping escape that challenges perceptions about destiny and divine purpose. This narrative will linger long after the final page, prompting reflection on faith, love, and the human capacity to endure.
Readers who wish to experience this stirring work can purchase "Departing to Paris" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Drawing from his background as a Minister at New Salem Missionary Baptist Church in Memphis, Tennessee, and his experience in music, writing, and theatrical performance, Minister Billy Logan Jr. brings authentic spiritual depth to this tale. His humble approach to storytelling, combined with his passion for inspiring others, infuses the narrative with profound emotional resonance. Raised in Coldwater, Mississippi, he inherited a strong work ethic and unwavering faith that resonate throughout his work.
"Departing to Paris" presents readers with a gripping exploration of how ordinary people respond when their worlds collapse. As Dennis and Katie face their ordeal, they discover that prayers, divine intervention, and unexpected circumstances can shift the trajectory of fate. Yet the narrative refuses easy answers—history teaches that even carefully aligned destinies can unravel. Minister Billy Logan Jr. weaves together tension, spirituality, and the raw human struggle for redemption in this riveting tale.
"I wanted to explore how faith and human resilience intersect during our darkest moments," said the author. "This story examines what we're willing to fight for and the grace that sustains us through trials we never anticipated."
Published by Page Publishing, Minister Billy Logan Jr.'s compelling work provides readers with an emotionally gripping escape that challenges perceptions about destiny and divine purpose. This narrative will linger long after the final page, prompting reflection on faith, love, and the human capacity to endure.
Readers who wish to experience this stirring work can purchase "Departing to Paris" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
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www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
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