Recent Release, "Different, Just Like You," from Page Publishing Author Kathy Lassandro, Celebrates Neurodiversity and Teaches Children to Embrace Unique Perspectives
Edison, NJ, July 08, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Kathy Lassandro has completed a new book, "Different, Just Like You," a tender exploration of a young girl named Bella who experiences life in her own distinctive way. Through gentle rhymes and warm, inviting illustrations, the narrative introduces readers to a character whose unique perspective becomes a gift rather than a barrier. Designed for children ages three to eight, this picture book serves as both an engaging story and a meaningful educational tool.
Drawing inspiration from her own family experiences, Lassandro crafted a work that resonates with authenticity and compassion. Her background in understanding neurodiversity infuses every page with genuine insight, creating a narrative that feels both personal and universally relatable. This intimate connection between author and subject matter shines through in every carefully chosen word and artistic detail.
"Different, Just Like You" tackles the essential themes of acceptance, empathy, and belonging during formative childhood years. The story emphasizes that love transcends differences and that each person's individual way of experiencing the world holds inherent value. Readers will discover that celebrating what makes us unique strengthens our connections to one another, making this work an invaluable resource for parents, educators, and anyone seeking to foster a more inclusive world.
"This book came from my desire to help children understand that being different isn't something to fear or hide—it's something to celebrate," said Lassandro. "I hope every child who reads Bella's story feels seen and loved exactly as they are."
Published by Page Publishing, Kathy Lassandro's uplifting work offers parents and educators a powerful tool for nurturing compassion in young minds. This book opens doors to meaningful conversations about diversity and acceptance during crucial developmental years.
Readers who wish to experience this touching work can purchase "Different, Just Like You" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Drawing inspiration from her own family experiences, Lassandro crafted a work that resonates with authenticity and compassion. Her background in understanding neurodiversity infuses every page with genuine insight, creating a narrative that feels both personal and universally relatable. This intimate connection between author and subject matter shines through in every carefully chosen word and artistic detail.
"Different, Just Like You" tackles the essential themes of acceptance, empathy, and belonging during formative childhood years. The story emphasizes that love transcends differences and that each person's individual way of experiencing the world holds inherent value. Readers will discover that celebrating what makes us unique strengthens our connections to one another, making this work an invaluable resource for parents, educators, and anyone seeking to foster a more inclusive world.
"This book came from my desire to help children understand that being different isn't something to fear or hide—it's something to celebrate," said Lassandro. "I hope every child who reads Bella's story feels seen and loved exactly as they are."
Published by Page Publishing, Kathy Lassandro's uplifting work offers parents and educators a powerful tool for nurturing compassion in young minds. This book opens doors to meaningful conversations about diversity and acceptance during crucial developmental years.
Readers who wish to experience this touching work can purchase "Different, Just Like You" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
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Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
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