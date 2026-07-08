Recent Release, "If Life Gives You Lemons Then Get Off Your Butt and Make Some Lemonade," from Page Publishing Author Miss Garner, Offers a Roadmap to Escaping Poverty
Salt Lake City, UT, July 08, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Miss Garner has completed a new book, "If Life Gives You Lemons Then Get Off Your Butt and Make Some Lemonade," a practical workbook designed for anyone facing economic hardship or personal stagnation who is ready to take genuine action. Rather than offering empty platitudes, this calendar-based guide provides concrete strategies for tracking progress, setting achievable milestones, and transforming aspirations into documented reality. Miss Garner's no-nonsense approach cuts through motivational clichés to focus on what actually works: writing down your goals and recording your advancement step by step.
Miss Garner brings hard-won experience to her writing, having weathered multiple recessions and financial setbacks throughout her own life. She understands firsthand the frustration of economic uncertainty and the crushing weight of procrastination. Her candid, raw voice—peppered with humor and fierce honesty about her own struggles—creates an authentic connection with readers who are tired of being patronized by conventional self-help rhetoric. Rather than claim advanced expertise, she offers something more valuable: a system tested by personal adversity and designed for real-world application.
"If Life Gives You Lemons Then Get Off Your Butt and Make Some Lemonade" tackles the critical themes of accountability, wealth management, and personal agency during uncertain times. Readers will discover that success leaves tangible evidence—the written record of goals met and obstacles overcome. The stakes are high: this workbook challenges the cultural narratives of victimhood and learned helplessness while empowering individuals to reclaim control of their financial futures. By the final page, readers understand that hard times affect everyone equally, and recessions merely reset the playing field, offering each person a genuine chance to advance beyond the competition.
"I'm mad at laziness and procrastination, and I'm equally furious at the lazy bones within myself," said Garner. "This workbook exists because I needed to prove that even someone like me—a barely renowned literary midget—could create something that actually helps people change their lives. If it works for you, even a little, then I've succeeded without having to give a speech."
Published by Page Publishing, Miss Garner's bold work empowers readers to transform their circumstances through disciplined goal-setting and consistent action. This calendar will reshape how you approach success and prove that achievement belongs to those willing to do the work.
Readers who wish to experience this provocative work can purchase "If Life Gives You Lemons Then Get Off Your Butt and Make Some Lemonade" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Miss Garner brings hard-won experience to her writing, having weathered multiple recessions and financial setbacks throughout her own life. She understands firsthand the frustration of economic uncertainty and the crushing weight of procrastination. Her candid, raw voice—peppered with humor and fierce honesty about her own struggles—creates an authentic connection with readers who are tired of being patronized by conventional self-help rhetoric. Rather than claim advanced expertise, she offers something more valuable: a system tested by personal adversity and designed for real-world application.
"If Life Gives You Lemons Then Get Off Your Butt and Make Some Lemonade" tackles the critical themes of accountability, wealth management, and personal agency during uncertain times. Readers will discover that success leaves tangible evidence—the written record of goals met and obstacles overcome. The stakes are high: this workbook challenges the cultural narratives of victimhood and learned helplessness while empowering individuals to reclaim control of their financial futures. By the final page, readers understand that hard times affect everyone equally, and recessions merely reset the playing field, offering each person a genuine chance to advance beyond the competition.
"I'm mad at laziness and procrastination, and I'm equally furious at the lazy bones within myself," said Garner. "This workbook exists because I needed to prove that even someone like me—a barely renowned literary midget—could create something that actually helps people change their lives. If it works for you, even a little, then I've succeeded without having to give a speech."
Published by Page Publishing, Miss Garner's bold work empowers readers to transform their circumstances through disciplined goal-setting and consistent action. This calendar will reshape how you approach success and prove that achievement belongs to those willing to do the work.
Readers who wish to experience this provocative work can purchase "If Life Gives You Lemons Then Get Off Your Butt and Make Some Lemonade" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories