Verto Education Expands Partnership with University at Albany Through Direct Transfer Pathway
Verto Education has partnered with the University at Albany to launch a new Direct Transfer Admissions Pathway. This collaboration enables students to begin their college journey abroad with Verto and transfer seamlessly to University at Albany, an R1 Carnegie-ranked research university. Together, we’re expanding access to innovative, global pathways in higher education.
Albany, NY, July 02, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Verto Education, a leader in global education, is excited to announce an expanded partnership with the University at Albany to launch a Direct Transfer Admissions Pathway for Verto participants. This new pathway offers any eligible Verto students the opportunity to transfer to UAlbany and continue their education in the United States.
“The University at Albany shares our commitment to creating flexible, globally minded educational opportunities,” said Michael Kabbaz, Chief Strategy Officer & Executive Vice President for University Partnerships at Verto Education. “This Direct Transfer Admissions Pathway empowers students to begin their college journey abroad with Verto while securing guaranteed transfer admission to a top-tier research university.”
“We are proud to partner with Verto offering students direct access to UAlbany’s nationally renowned programs. With a strong focus on experiential learning, global engagement, and public service, the University provides our campus community with opportunities that enhance their success after graduation. Working with Verto, students can join the Great Dane family confident that the skills and experiences they learn will support their ability to lead in a rapidly changing world,” said James Curley, Director of Undergraduate Admissions.
The Direct Transfer Admissions Pathway exemplifies Verto Education’s mission to reimagine the college experience. Students can begin their studies abroad, earning credits through Verto’s accredited Academic Provider, the University of New Haven, while securing guaranteed transfer admission to University at Albany and over 40 other partner colleges and universities.
With this expanded partnership, Verto Education and University at Albany continue to provide high-impact, globally oriented educational opportunities—equipping students to thrive academically while gaining a cross-cultural perspective.
UAlbany is consistently ranked among the top universities nationally and recognized for its innovative approach to connecting research, academics, student success, community engagement and global partnerships. As an R1 institution, the University is committed to enhancing research and preparing future professionals to make an impact in their fields.
For more information about Verto Education's Direct Transfer pathways, visit vertoeducation.org/direct-transfer/. To explore Verto’s Direct Transfer Pathway to University at Albany, visit vertoeducation.org/partner-colleges/university-at-albany. To learn more about University at Albany, visit albany.edu.
About Verto Education
Verto Education offers a transformative first-year college experience that combines travel, cultural immersion, and academic excellence. Through partnerships with top colleges and universities, Verto provides students with the opportunity to earn college credit while exploring the world. With small class sizes, hands-on learning, and a focus on global perspectives, Verto empowers students to start college with purpose and direction. Learn more at vertoeducation.org.
About University at Albany
The University at Albany, part of the State University of New York (SUNY) system, is a leading public research university located in the heart of New York’s capital. Recognized as an R1 Carnegie-classified institution, UAlbany offers more than 55 undergraduate majors and over 125 graduate programs across disciplines such as public health, business, criminal justice, and atmospheric sciences.
With a strong focus on experiential learning, global engagement, and public service, UAlbany prepares students to lead in a rapidly changing world. The university is home to a vibrant, diverse community and offers access to more than 250 student organizations, Division I athletics, and extensive study abroad opportunities.
“The University at Albany shares our commitment to creating flexible, globally minded educational opportunities,” said Michael Kabbaz, Chief Strategy Officer & Executive Vice President for University Partnerships at Verto Education. “This Direct Transfer Admissions Pathway empowers students to begin their college journey abroad with Verto while securing guaranteed transfer admission to a top-tier research university.”
“We are proud to partner with Verto offering students direct access to UAlbany’s nationally renowned programs. With a strong focus on experiential learning, global engagement, and public service, the University provides our campus community with opportunities that enhance their success after graduation. Working with Verto, students can join the Great Dane family confident that the skills and experiences they learn will support their ability to lead in a rapidly changing world,” said James Curley, Director of Undergraduate Admissions.
The Direct Transfer Admissions Pathway exemplifies Verto Education’s mission to reimagine the college experience. Students can begin their studies abroad, earning credits through Verto’s accredited Academic Provider, the University of New Haven, while securing guaranteed transfer admission to University at Albany and over 40 other partner colleges and universities.
With this expanded partnership, Verto Education and University at Albany continue to provide high-impact, globally oriented educational opportunities—equipping students to thrive academically while gaining a cross-cultural perspective.
UAlbany is consistently ranked among the top universities nationally and recognized for its innovative approach to connecting research, academics, student success, community engagement and global partnerships. As an R1 institution, the University is committed to enhancing research and preparing future professionals to make an impact in their fields.
For more information about Verto Education's Direct Transfer pathways, visit vertoeducation.org/direct-transfer/. To explore Verto’s Direct Transfer Pathway to University at Albany, visit vertoeducation.org/partner-colleges/university-at-albany. To learn more about University at Albany, visit albany.edu.
About Verto Education
Verto Education offers a transformative first-year college experience that combines travel, cultural immersion, and academic excellence. Through partnerships with top colleges and universities, Verto provides students with the opportunity to earn college credit while exploring the world. With small class sizes, hands-on learning, and a focus on global perspectives, Verto empowers students to start college with purpose and direction. Learn more at vertoeducation.org.
About University at Albany
The University at Albany, part of the State University of New York (SUNY) system, is a leading public research university located in the heart of New York’s capital. Recognized as an R1 Carnegie-classified institution, UAlbany offers more than 55 undergraduate majors and over 125 graduate programs across disciplines such as public health, business, criminal justice, and atmospheric sciences.
With a strong focus on experiential learning, global engagement, and public service, UAlbany prepares students to lead in a rapidly changing world. The university is home to a vibrant, diverse community and offers access to more than 250 student organizations, Division I athletics, and extensive study abroad opportunities.
Contact
Verto EducationContact
Jackie Silva
971-257-8918
vertoeducation.org
Jackie Silva
971-257-8918
vertoeducation.org
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