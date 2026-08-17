DigitalHire Launches AI Recruiter That Does It All - Sourcing, Screening, Scoring, and Scheduling
Max sources, screens, scores, and schedules every candidate on its own, so employers skip the resume pile and meet fully vetted candidates already booked for a final interview.
Washington, DC, August 17, 2026 --(PR.com)-- DigitalHire today launched Max, an AI recruiter that runs the full hiring cycle end to end. Max sources candidates, screens them by video and live voice call, scores them against the role, and books the interviews, so employers skip the resume pile and meet fully vetted candidates Max has already placed on their calendar for a final interview.
The launch lands as AI in hiring shifts from software that suggests to agents that act. Most recruiting tools still hand over a longer list and leave the calling, screening, and scheduling to a person. Max closes that gap for two kinds of employers: owner-operators filling high-volume frontline roles with no recruiter on staff, and recruiting teams who want the repetitive work taken off their plate so they can focus on decisions, not logistics.
"The worst part of hiring is the repetitive work nobody got into the job to do: the screening, the chasing, the scheduling," said Mark Hoge, Co-Founder and CEO of DigitalHire. "Max takes all of it. Whether you're an owner with no recruiter or a team drowning in calls, you get your time back without giving up the judgment that makes a good hire."
What sets Max apart:
- First contact in under 60 seconds, across email, SMS, and live AI voice calls that sound like a real phone screen.
- Up to 20 simultaneous voice screens, so no candidate sits waiting in a queue.
- A shortlist scored against the role that sharpens as Max learns each employer's hiring decisions.
- Roughly 80% lower cost than traditional recruiting.
Early customers report measurable gains. "We saw a huge increase in interview retention, and ended up filling roles 70% faster," said Ryan Anderson, Branch Director at CrossCountry Mortgage.
Max is available today, with plans starting at $499 per month. DigitalHire also offers a white-labeled Agency Growth Program for staffing and recruiting firms, extending Max's speed under their own brand. Businesses can book a demo or start free at digitalhire.com.
About DigitalHire
DigitalHire is the company behind Max, an AI recruiter that runs hiring end to end for small and mid-sized businesses and staffing agencies. What makes Max different from most hiring tools is where it comes from: it is built on its founders' decade of hands-on recruiting, filling high-volume and frontline roles for top companies. Max reflects how experienced recruiters actually work, not just what software can automate. Operating since 2018, DigitalHire gives employers a faster, lower-cost path from open role to hired. Learn more at digitalhire.com.
The launch lands as AI in hiring shifts from software that suggests to agents that act. Most recruiting tools still hand over a longer list and leave the calling, screening, and scheduling to a person. Max closes that gap for two kinds of employers: owner-operators filling high-volume frontline roles with no recruiter on staff, and recruiting teams who want the repetitive work taken off their plate so they can focus on decisions, not logistics.
"The worst part of hiring is the repetitive work nobody got into the job to do: the screening, the chasing, the scheduling," said Mark Hoge, Co-Founder and CEO of DigitalHire. "Max takes all of it. Whether you're an owner with no recruiter or a team drowning in calls, you get your time back without giving up the judgment that makes a good hire."
What sets Max apart:
- First contact in under 60 seconds, across email, SMS, and live AI voice calls that sound like a real phone screen.
- Up to 20 simultaneous voice screens, so no candidate sits waiting in a queue.
- A shortlist scored against the role that sharpens as Max learns each employer's hiring decisions.
- Roughly 80% lower cost than traditional recruiting.
Early customers report measurable gains. "We saw a huge increase in interview retention, and ended up filling roles 70% faster," said Ryan Anderson, Branch Director at CrossCountry Mortgage.
Max is available today, with plans starting at $499 per month. DigitalHire also offers a white-labeled Agency Growth Program for staffing and recruiting firms, extending Max's speed under their own brand. Businesses can book a demo or start free at digitalhire.com.
About DigitalHire
DigitalHire is the company behind Max, an AI recruiter that runs hiring end to end for small and mid-sized businesses and staffing agencies. What makes Max different from most hiring tools is where it comes from: it is built on its founders' decade of hands-on recruiting, filling high-volume and frontline roles for top companies. Max reflects how experienced recruiters actually work, not just what software can automate. Operating since 2018, DigitalHire gives employers a faster, lower-cost path from open role to hired. Learn more at digitalhire.com.
Contact
DigitalHireContact
Karishma Veljee
+1 (202) 929-2822
https://digitalhire.com/
Karishma Veljee
+1 (202) 929-2822
https://digitalhire.com/
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