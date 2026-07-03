Rose Marie Sterling Honored as a VIP for Summer 2026 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Temple Hills, MD, July 03, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Rose Marie Sterling of Temple Hill, Maryland, has been recognized as a VIP for Summer 2026 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized). This prestigious distinction acknowledges her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of food service. Sterling will be included in the Summer 2026 issue of P.O.W.E.R. Magazine, alongside other accomplished women who have demonstrated excellence in their respective industries.
About Rose Marie Sterling
Rose Marie Sterling is assistant director at Sodexo, where she works in patient food services and dining. Sodexo integrates catering, facilities management, and employee benefits services to create an improved quality of life for the people it serves, including clients, employees, customers, and the community.
Sterling’s work is focused on food service, facilities management, and institutional food service. Through her role, Sterling contributes to the food and beverage industry by supporting patient dining services and food service operations.
Sodexo, formerly Sodexo Alliance, is a French food services and facilities management company headquartered in Paris. The company operates in 43 countries and serves 80 million customers daily across 27,000 sites. Sodexo serves many sectors, including private corporations, government agencies, schools from preschool through university, hospitals and clinics, assisted-living facilities, military bases, and prisons.
In her spare time, Rose Marie likes traveling and spending time with her family.
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) is a dynamic and diverse network of high-achieving women making a real difference. For over a decade, we’ve provided a platform for women from all walks of life and all stages of their career to connect, collaborate, and empower each other to reach new heights. Our website, quarterly magazine, and exclusive events showcase member achievements and offer opportunities to gain recognition, build valuable business relationships, and access a wealth of knowledge and resources. If you or someone you know is a driven, accomplished woman looking to be recognized and make valuable connections, visit [https://www.powerwoe.com/nomination-form/](https://www.powerwoe.com/nomination-form/) to access POWER’s nomination form for consideration.
About Rose Marie Sterling
Rose Marie Sterling is assistant director at Sodexo, where she works in patient food services and dining. Sodexo integrates catering, facilities management, and employee benefits services to create an improved quality of life for the people it serves, including clients, employees, customers, and the community.
Sterling’s work is focused on food service, facilities management, and institutional food service. Through her role, Sterling contributes to the food and beverage industry by supporting patient dining services and food service operations.
Sodexo, formerly Sodexo Alliance, is a French food services and facilities management company headquartered in Paris. The company operates in 43 countries and serves 80 million customers daily across 27,000 sites. Sodexo serves many sectors, including private corporations, government agencies, schools from preschool through university, hospitals and clinics, assisted-living facilities, military bases, and prisons.
In her spare time, Rose Marie likes traveling and spending time with her family.
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) is a dynamic and diverse network of high-achieving women making a real difference. For over a decade, we’ve provided a platform for women from all walks of life and all stages of their career to connect, collaborate, and empower each other to reach new heights. Our website, quarterly magazine, and exclusive events showcase member achievements and offer opportunities to gain recognition, build valuable business relationships, and access a wealth of knowledge and resources. If you or someone you know is a driven, accomplished woman looking to be recognized and make valuable connections, visit [https://www.powerwoe.com/nomination-form/](https://www.powerwoe.com/nomination-form/) to access POWER’s nomination form for consideration.
Contact
P.O.W.E.R.Contact
Geri Shumer
516-677-9696
Geri Shumer
516-677-9696
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