Scapin at North Coast Repertory Theatre
Solana Beach, CA, July 04, 2026 --(PR.com)-- North Coast Repertory Theatre presents Scapin, Molière’s comedy of trickery and mayhem in a new adaptation by Bill Irwin and Mark O’Donnell — reimagined for today’s audiences with fresh American flair and nonstop physical comedy.
Christopher Williams directs Paul Slade Smith* (Scapin), David Ellenstein* (Geronte), James Newcomb* (Argante), Tim Frangos* (Leander), Miles Blue (Octave), David McBean* (George), Omri Schein* (Sylvestre), Gabbie Adner (Hyacinth), Sophia Oberg* (Nerine), Marie Zolezzi* (Zerbinette). Shannon Humiston* is Stage Manager & Jeruel Canda* Assistant Stage Manager. The Design Team includes Marty Burnett (Set Design), Matthew Novotny (Light Design), Elisa Benzoni (Costume Design), Grace Wong (Associate Costume Design), Matt FitzGerald (Sound Design), Michael Wogulis (Props Design), and Peter Herman (Hair & Wigs Design).
*The actor or stage manager appears through the courtesy of Actors’ Equity Association.
Scapin performances begin Wednesday, July 22, 2026, at 8:00 pm. Final performance is Sunday, August 16, 2026, at 2:00 pm. The show runs Wednesdays and Thursdays at 7:00 pm, Friday and Saturday evenings at 8:00 pm, Sunday evenings at 7:00 pm, and Saturday and Sunday matinees at 2:00 pm. Added two Friday Matinées at 2pm (July 24 & August 12)
North Coast Rep is located at 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach, CA 92075. For complete performance schedule and ticket information, call 858-481-1055, or visit our website.
Christopher Williams directs Paul Slade Smith* (Scapin), David Ellenstein* (Geronte), James Newcomb* (Argante), Tim Frangos* (Leander), Miles Blue (Octave), David McBean* (George), Omri Schein* (Sylvestre), Gabbie Adner (Hyacinth), Sophia Oberg* (Nerine), Marie Zolezzi* (Zerbinette). Shannon Humiston* is Stage Manager & Jeruel Canda* Assistant Stage Manager. The Design Team includes Marty Burnett (Set Design), Matthew Novotny (Light Design), Elisa Benzoni (Costume Design), Grace Wong (Associate Costume Design), Matt FitzGerald (Sound Design), Michael Wogulis (Props Design), and Peter Herman (Hair & Wigs Design).
*The actor or stage manager appears through the courtesy of Actors’ Equity Association.
Scapin performances begin Wednesday, July 22, 2026, at 8:00 pm. Final performance is Sunday, August 16, 2026, at 2:00 pm. The show runs Wednesdays and Thursdays at 7:00 pm, Friday and Saturday evenings at 8:00 pm, Sunday evenings at 7:00 pm, and Saturday and Sunday matinees at 2:00 pm. Added two Friday Matinées at 2pm (July 24 & August 12)
North Coast Rep is located at 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach, CA 92075. For complete performance schedule and ticket information, call 858-481-1055, or visit our website.
Contact
North Coast Repertory TheatreContact
Nancy Richards
(858) 481-1055
http://www.northcoastrep.org
Nancy Richards
(858) 481-1055
http://www.northcoastrep.org
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