The Winter's Tale at Theatre School @ North Coast Rep
Solana Beach, CA, July 04, 2026 --(PR.com)-- The Theatre School @ North Coast Rep presents a show with heartbreaking tragedy rescued by lovestruck buffoonery in this tragicomedy by William Shakespeare’s The Winter’s Tale as its next student production.
Director Benjamin Cole is moved to share this production of jealousy, strength, sacrifice, and love as our 11th annual outdoor touring summer student Shakespeare production.
Additional production staff includes: Stage Manager, Benedict Heaps; Assistant Stage Manager, Liah Leon; Bear Puppetry Design, Bugz Baltzer; Intern Assistant Director, Kaia Podd; and Assistant Director Steve Smith.
The Theatre School @ North Coast Rep proudly delivers high-quality theatre instruction and eight student theatre productions throughout the year, offering accessible and fun training for various age groups. Check out all the upcoming options on the Theatre School website.
Featured in the cast are (Gabriel Bergseid, Carlsbad; Bex Balsdon, La Jolla; Kai Bunyak, Cardiff; Landon Friis, Carlsbad; Charlotte Larson, Carlsbad; Ryan Mattes, Torrey Highlands; Alice Price, Carlsbad; Isabella Podesta, Carlsbad; Nicole Sample, Encinitas; Harper Smith, Encinitas; Roman Sooben, Carmel Valley; Phoebe Thomas, San Marcos; and Jackson Young, Carlsbad.)
Performances are July 16th through 18th at Olivenhain Meeting House: 423 Rancho Santa Fe Rd., Encinitas, CA 92024; July 23rd through 25th at the Birdwing Open Air Classroom: 3201 Via de la Valle, Del Mar, CA 92014 (use entrance off San Adres Dr.); July 30 & 31 at La Colonia Park: 715 Valley Ave., Solana Beach, CA 92075; and August 1st at the Theatre School Studio Space: 985 Lomas Santa Fe Dr., Suite D, with all show times at 5:30PM. Admission is free at all venues. No advance reservations are needed for any performances. Audiences are encouraged to bring their own outdoor seating and blankets.
Director Benjamin Cole is moved to share this production of jealousy, strength, sacrifice, and love as our 11th annual outdoor touring summer student Shakespeare production.
Additional production staff includes: Stage Manager, Benedict Heaps; Assistant Stage Manager, Liah Leon; Bear Puppetry Design, Bugz Baltzer; Intern Assistant Director, Kaia Podd; and Assistant Director Steve Smith.
The Theatre School @ North Coast Rep proudly delivers high-quality theatre instruction and eight student theatre productions throughout the year, offering accessible and fun training for various age groups. Check out all the upcoming options on the Theatre School website.
Featured in the cast are (Gabriel Bergseid, Carlsbad; Bex Balsdon, La Jolla; Kai Bunyak, Cardiff; Landon Friis, Carlsbad; Charlotte Larson, Carlsbad; Ryan Mattes, Torrey Highlands; Alice Price, Carlsbad; Isabella Podesta, Carlsbad; Nicole Sample, Encinitas; Harper Smith, Encinitas; Roman Sooben, Carmel Valley; Phoebe Thomas, San Marcos; and Jackson Young, Carlsbad.)
Performances are July 16th through 18th at Olivenhain Meeting House: 423 Rancho Santa Fe Rd., Encinitas, CA 92024; July 23rd through 25th at the Birdwing Open Air Classroom: 3201 Via de la Valle, Del Mar, CA 92014 (use entrance off San Adres Dr.); July 30 & 31 at La Colonia Park: 715 Valley Ave., Solana Beach, CA 92075; and August 1st at the Theatre School Studio Space: 985 Lomas Santa Fe Dr., Suite D, with all show times at 5:30PM. Admission is free at all venues. No advance reservations are needed for any performances. Audiences are encouraged to bring their own outdoor seating and blankets.
Contact
North Coast Repertory TheatreContact
Nancy Richards
(858) 481-1055
http://www.northcoastrep.org
Nancy Richards
(858) 481-1055
http://www.northcoastrep.org
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