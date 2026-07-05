Renewal Great Place to Work-Certification for xSuite
Employees across Germany, the United States, Scandinavia, the Iberian Peninsula, and APAC once again confirm xSuite Group’s appeal as an employer
Ahrensburg, Germany, July 05, 2026 --(PR.com)-- xSuite Group, the specialist for Agentic Accounts Payable Automation for SAP-driven enterprises, has taken part in the international research and consulting institute’s Great Place to Work® Certified program for the second time. Eighty-five percent of employees participated in the survey. Four out of five respondents rated xSuite as a very good place to work.
The results are almost identical to the previous year’s scores. They underscore the software vendor’s continued success in building an attractive workplace culture. The survey was conducted using a validated methodology.
To receive Great Place to Work certification, companies must undergo an independent, anonymous employee survey as well as an analysis of existing HR measures and programs. In certain areas, employee satisfaction at xSuite even increased compared with the previous year. Overall, the company achieved a GPTW Trust Index of 74 percent. This index is based on several statements and is the decisive factor for certification.
“The renewed certification is a clear sign of how we continue to develop as a team,” said Haiko van Lengen, CEO of xSuite. “We want to provide our employees with an environment where they can use state-of-the-art technologies to develop solutions that deliver the greatest value for our customers. As xSuite is currently undergoing a highly dynamic internationalization process, it is all the more important that we create this environment in every country in which we now operate. The renewed Great Place to Work certification clearly shows that we are succeeding.”
“We are proud that our employees across all countries and locations have once again expressed such positive views of their working conditions,” added Evelyn Funke, Global Vice President Human Resources at xSuite. “For many years, we have placed great value on strong team spirit. Even as we continue to grow, we maintain a family-like atmosphere where new ideas can develop freely.”
About Great Place to Work®
Great Place to Work® supports companies worldwide in developing a successful corporate culture and strengthening their competitiveness. The international institute certifies organizations and companies of all industries and sizes based on a representative and anonymous employee survey. Each year, surveys are conducted in 170 countries with more than 20 million employees from 18,000 companies. The German institute, headquartered in Cologne, was founded in 2002 and currently employs around 100 people. It was established on the initiative of the European Commission as part of the Lisbon Agenda. Within the framework of the sustainability strategy, the aim was to create a credible instrument for developing and recognizing an effective corporate culture. www.greatplacetowork.de
About xSuite Group
xSuite stands for Agentic Accounts Payable Automation for SAP-driven enterprises. With more than 30 years of SAP expertise, xSuite helps finance teams achieve largely touchless invoice processing and audit-ready compliance. This is enabled by Mira, xSuite’s AI suite, which is embedded directly into SAP workflows.
Beyond accounts payable invoice processing, xSuite’s modular platform covers additional P2P and O2C processes, including e-invoicing, procurement, order management, archiving, and supplier collaboration. Companies can choose between two SAP-native, SAP-certified integration approaches: side-by-side on SAP BTP to keep the S/4HANA core clean and upgrade-ready, or SAP-embedded directly within S/4HANA for deeply integrated and flexible automation. Software, implementation, and support are provided from a single source.
xSuite serves more than 1,600 customers in over 60 countries. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in the greater Hamburg area. More than 300 employees work at nine locations across Europe, North America, and Asia.
The results are almost identical to the previous year’s scores. They underscore the software vendor’s continued success in building an attractive workplace culture. The survey was conducted using a validated methodology.
To receive Great Place to Work certification, companies must undergo an independent, anonymous employee survey as well as an analysis of existing HR measures and programs. In certain areas, employee satisfaction at xSuite even increased compared with the previous year. Overall, the company achieved a GPTW Trust Index of 74 percent. This index is based on several statements and is the decisive factor for certification.
“The renewed certification is a clear sign of how we continue to develop as a team,” said Haiko van Lengen, CEO of xSuite. “We want to provide our employees with an environment where they can use state-of-the-art technologies to develop solutions that deliver the greatest value for our customers. As xSuite is currently undergoing a highly dynamic internationalization process, it is all the more important that we create this environment in every country in which we now operate. The renewed Great Place to Work certification clearly shows that we are succeeding.”
“We are proud that our employees across all countries and locations have once again expressed such positive views of their working conditions,” added Evelyn Funke, Global Vice President Human Resources at xSuite. “For many years, we have placed great value on strong team spirit. Even as we continue to grow, we maintain a family-like atmosphere where new ideas can develop freely.”
About Great Place to Work®
Great Place to Work® supports companies worldwide in developing a successful corporate culture and strengthening their competitiveness. The international institute certifies organizations and companies of all industries and sizes based on a representative and anonymous employee survey. Each year, surveys are conducted in 170 countries with more than 20 million employees from 18,000 companies. The German institute, headquartered in Cologne, was founded in 2002 and currently employs around 100 people. It was established on the initiative of the European Commission as part of the Lisbon Agenda. Within the framework of the sustainability strategy, the aim was to create a credible instrument for developing and recognizing an effective corporate culture. www.greatplacetowork.de
About xSuite Group
xSuite stands for Agentic Accounts Payable Automation for SAP-driven enterprises. With more than 30 years of SAP expertise, xSuite helps finance teams achieve largely touchless invoice processing and audit-ready compliance. This is enabled by Mira, xSuite’s AI suite, which is embedded directly into SAP workflows.
Beyond accounts payable invoice processing, xSuite’s modular platform covers additional P2P and O2C processes, including e-invoicing, procurement, order management, archiving, and supplier collaboration. Companies can choose between two SAP-native, SAP-certified integration approaches: side-by-side on SAP BTP to keep the S/4HANA core clean and upgrade-ready, or SAP-embedded directly within S/4HANA for deeply integrated and flexible automation. Software, implementation, and support are provided from a single source.
xSuite serves more than 1,600 customers in over 60 countries. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in the greater Hamburg area. More than 300 employees work at nine locations across Europe, North America, and Asia.
Contact
xSuite GroupContact
Louis Hofmann
0049-410288380
www.xsuite.com
Louis Hofmann
0049-410288380
www.xsuite.com
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